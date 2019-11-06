The World Market for Door & Window Automation, Forecast to 2025 - Commercial Buildings Will Bring in Healthy Gains of $8.1+ Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Door and Window Automation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Door and Window Automation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%.



Commercial Buildings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.1 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Buildings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$303 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$305.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Commercial Buildings will reach a market size of US$703.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

ABB Group

Allegion PLC

Assa Abloy AB

Came S.p.A.

Dormakaba International Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

INSTEON

Nabtesco Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B.V. (Boon Edam)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

