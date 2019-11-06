Performance, Seamless Integration and Local Language Support Draw Brazilian Firm Licks Attorneys to iManage Cloud

Top tier firm switches to leading document and email management solution

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Licks Attorneys – one of Brazil’s most respected litigation firms – has implemented iManage Cloud for its Work Product Management platform. With seven datacenters around the world – including one in Brazil with 100% uptime – iManage Cloud ensures fast, reliable performance when end users are searching and accessing files.



“To support our lawyers in delivering the best possible legal services to our clients, we needed a secure, world-class, cloud-based system that our attorneys can access on any device, anytime, anywhere – and iManage Cloud fit the bill perfectly,” said Raoni Carneiro, IT Manager at Licks. “iManage Cloud delivers noticeably faster performance than our other cloud solutions. Our lawyers have seen a significant improvement in their ability to find documents much faster.”

With iManage Cloud, Licks gains access to iManage Work 10, the leading document and email management system for today’s professional firms. Work 10 delivers impressive search capabilities, the ability to work securely on any device and an intuitive, consumer-like experience that drives end user adoption.

“The Work 10 user experience has been fantastic,” said Carneiro. “The system is easy to learn, easy to use and very easy for our professionals to find their important documents and emails, saving them valuable time. The iOS native app is a great tool for our iPad users – they rely on it for anytime, anywhere access to their content.”

Licks worked with iManage partner Docwise on its move to iManage Cloud, ensuring that the data migration from their previous cloud system was seamless. Additionally, Licks values the Portuguese language support offered in Work 10. “We are primarily a Brazilian firm, so having a product like Work 10 that offers Portuguese language support is very beneficial,” said Carneiro. “It makes navigating the product and using it on a daily basis that much easier for our professionals.”

“Savvy global firms like Licks Attorneys are demanding more from their DMS vendors,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “They don’t want to have to sacrifice performance or integral features like local language support that can encourage widespread user adoption. By selecting Work 10 delivered through iManage Cloud, Licks has access to the industry’s leading Work Product Management capabilities, bringing together the experience today’s professionals demand with scalable, reliable performance.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

