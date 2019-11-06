SETDA Releases The Broadband Imperative III: Driving Connectivity, Access and Student Success

State leaders continue to advocate for increased high speed broadband in K12 education

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), the principal membership association representing the U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders, announced the release of the Broadband Imperative III: Driving Connectivity, Access and Student Success. This report advocates for equitable, reliable, robust broadband access both on and off campus to prepare all students for life and work. This report builds upon SETDA’s earlier work, including the groundbreaking Broadband Imperative series of reports and State Broadband K12 Leadership reports . This publication discusses innovative technologies and pedagogical approaches to personalize learning for all students. Further, the report emphasizes the importance of comprehensive broadband planning to meet the needs of teachers and students to avoid a technology disruption. Exemplars highlight states and districts where robust bandwidth has already positively impacted teaching and learning.



SETDA offers the following recommendations for policy makers and school leaders:

Leverage Technology for Innovative Pedagogical Approaches

Ensure Digital Access and Equity

Plan Infrastructure for the Future

Build Networks for the Future

Influence Federal & State Policies and Funding

“SETDA has been instrumental in setting broadband standards for the nation’s K-12 schools and has provided authoritative reports that are used by the Oregon Broadband Advisory Council and the State of Oregon in defining broadband public policy,” stated Christopher Tamarin, Broadband Outreach and Strategic Planning Project Coordinator, Oregon Broadband Office.

“Digital learning approaches have already proven their power to support deep student learning at scale. The robust, protected Internet backbone that Connecticut provides to schools remains a critical component in allowing them to take advantage of the tools, devices, and personalized learning methods that they have adopted,” said Mark Raymond, Chair, Connecticut Commission for Educational Technology and Chief Information Officer, State of Connecticut.

Candice Dodson, Executive Director of SETDA noted, “Today’s students need equitable, robust bandwidth access to ensure that engaging, personalized learning experiences are being implemented for all. Skills based on dynamic digital instructional materials, online simulations, coding, and content creation are essential to a student’s success for today and into the future. Connectivity is a key variable to making this happen.”

The Broadband Imperative III is based on research in partnership with state and private sector leaders including state CIOs, state network managers, E-rate coordinators, digital learning administrators, and through the support of ENA, Cox Communications, Parana River Group, Kajeet, Mobile Beacon and Spectrum. The full report is available here: https://www.setda.org/priorities/equity-of-access/broadband-imperative-iii/

About SETDA

Founded in 2001, SETDA is the national non-profit association representing the interests of U.S. state and territorial educational technology leadership. SETDA’s mission is to build and increase the capacity of state and national leaders to improve education through technology policy and practice. For more information, please visit https://www.setda.org.

