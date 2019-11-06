Worldwide CDN Security Markets, 2019 to 2025 - DDoS Protection Will Bring in Healthy Gains of $4.1+ Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDN Security - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CDN Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.5%.



DDoS Protection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, DDoS Protection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$250.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$368.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, DDoS Protection will reach a market size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arbor Networks, Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

ChinaCache

Cloudflare, Inc.

Distil Networks, Inc.

Fastly, Inc.

Imperva Incapsula

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nexusguard Limited.

Radware Ltd.

StackPath

Verizon Digital Media Services

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

CDN Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Cybersecurity Market - Growth Factors

Increase in Security Breach Incidents

Level of Protection and Need for Selecting Mitigation Solutions

Web Application Firewall - US, The Largest Market

SMEs - Fastest Growing Web Application Firewall Market

Media and Entertainment - Largest CDN Security Market Segment

Service Providers Segment - The Largest Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cyber Security Market - Key Market Trends

Increasing Need for Information Security - Key Driver for Web Application Firewall Market

Data Center Security Market Growth

Data Security - Trends and Challenges

DDoS Attack - Key Trends

Growth in DDoS Attacks - An Opportunity

DDoS Attacks - Solutions

Increase in DDoS Attacks - Growth Opportunity for Market

Innovations in DNS Protection

Innovations in the DDoS Attack Landscape

Oracle Acquire Zenedge

Akamai Technologies Acquires Janrain

SONM Partners Teleport to Launch Commercial Decentralized CDN

Backblaze Partners Cloudflare to Enable Customers Download Data Stored in B2 to Cloudflare for Zero Transfer Fees

Cloudflare Partners IBM Cloud for CDN and Security Services

Microsoft to Provide Public Preview of CDN Network

Barracuda Networks Announces Cloud-delivered WAF Service

StackPath Unveils Multiple Updates, Upgrades and Launches

Select DNS Security Vendors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



