Worldwide CDN Security Markets, 2019 to 2025 - DDoS Protection Will Bring in Healthy Gains of $4.1+ Billion by 2025

The "CDN Security - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The CDN Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.5%.
DDoS Protection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, DDoS Protection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$250.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$368.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, DDoS Protection will reach a market size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Arbor Networks, Inc.
- CDNetworks Inc.
- ChinaCache
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Distil Networks, Inc.
- Fastly, Inc.
- Imperva Incapsula
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nexusguard Limited.
- Radware Ltd.
- StackPath
- Verizon Digital Media Services
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- CDN Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Cybersecurity Market - Growth Factors
- Increase in Security Breach Incidents
- Level of Protection and Need for Selecting Mitigation Solutions
- Web Application Firewall - US, The Largest Market
- SMEs - Fastest Growing Web Application Firewall Market
- Media and Entertainment - Largest CDN Security Market Segment
- Service Providers Segment - The Largest Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cyber Security Market - Key Market Trends
- Increasing Need for Information Security - Key Driver for Web Application Firewall Market
- Data Center Security Market Growth
- Data Security - Trends and Challenges
- DDoS Attack - Key Trends
- Growth in DDoS Attacks - An Opportunity
- DDoS Attacks - Solutions
- Increase in DDoS Attacks - Growth Opportunity for Market
- Innovations in DNS Protection
- Innovations in the DDoS Attack Landscape
- Oracle Acquire Zenedge
- Akamai Technologies Acquires Janrain
- SONM Partners Teleport to Launch Commercial Decentralized CDN
- Backblaze Partners Cloudflare to Enable Customers Download Data Stored in B2 to Cloudflare for Zero Transfer Fees
- Cloudflare Partners IBM Cloud for CDN and Security Services
- Microsoft to Provide Public Preview of CDN Network
- Barracuda Networks Announces Cloud-delivered WAF Service
- StackPath Unveils Multiple Updates, Upgrades and Launches
- Select DNS Security Vendors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
