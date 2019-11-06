There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,833 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide CDN Security Markets, 2019 to 2025 - DDoS Protection Will Bring in Healthy Gains of $4.1+ Billion by 2025

The CDN Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.5%.

DDoS Protection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, DDoS Protection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$250.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$368.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, DDoS Protection will reach a market size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Akamai Technologies, Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Arbor Networks, Inc.
  • CDNetworks Inc.
  • ChinaCache
  • Cloudflare, Inc.
  • Distil Networks, Inc.
  • Fastly, Inc.
  • Imperva Incapsula
  • Limelight Networks, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Nexusguard Limited.
  • Radware Ltd.
  • StackPath
  • Verizon Digital Media Services

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • CDN Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Cybersecurity Market - Growth Factors
  • Increase in Security Breach Incidents
  • Level of Protection and Need for Selecting Mitigation Solutions
  • Web Application Firewall - US, The Largest Market
  • SMEs - Fastest Growing Web Application Firewall Market
  • Media and Entertainment - Largest CDN Security Market Segment
  • Service Providers Segment - The Largest Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Cyber Security Market - Key Market Trends
  • Increasing Need for Information Security - Key Driver for Web Application Firewall Market
  • Data Center Security Market Growth
  • Data Security - Trends and Challenges
  • DDoS Attack - Key Trends
  • Growth in DDoS Attacks - An Opportunity
  • DDoS Attacks - Solutions
  • Increase in DDoS Attacks - Growth Opportunity for Market
  • Innovations in DNS Protection
  • Innovations in the DDoS Attack Landscape
  • Oracle Acquire Zenedge
  • Akamai Technologies Acquires Janrain
  • SONM Partners Teleport to Launch Commercial Decentralized CDN
  • Backblaze Partners Cloudflare to Enable Customers Download Data Stored in B2 to Cloudflare for Zero Transfer Fees
  • Cloudflare Partners IBM Cloud for CDN and Security Services
  • Microsoft to Provide Public Preview of CDN Network
  • Barracuda Networks Announces Cloud-delivered WAF Service
  • StackPath Unveils Multiple Updates, Upgrades and Launches
  • Select DNS Security Vendors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

