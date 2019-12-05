Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma in Oklahoma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Attorneys-Better Compensation Results

"The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma or their family to develop what they call the list. ” — Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA , USA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “We are urging a skilled trades worker such as a plumber, electrician, mechanic or welder who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer-and they work overtime to ensure the best possible client compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma or their family to develop what they call the list. The 'list' documents where, how and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 it is this specific information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital. If the person has advanced mesothelioma, we will travel anywhere in Oklahoma to meet with a person like this to help them assemble this information. This service is free. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma-and our services are free." https://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of questions the Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center will ask a person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma include:

* "Can you name workplaces where you could have been or were exposed to asbestos? Typically, we are talking about pre-1980."

* "Do you recall specific asbestos containing products you were around at work or while serving in the navy?"

* "Do you have the names of coworkers or shipmates who may have witnessed your exposure to asbestos? This information is super important as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma including communities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, or Stillwater. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Stephenson Cancer Center: https://stephensoncancercenter.org/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana and Washington. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Oklahoma as the Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.https://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers.www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



