Ambassador Sergei Terentiev met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt

On November 6, 2019, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Ali Abdel Aal Saed Ahmed.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation, including the agreements reached at the highest level in June 2019.

Special attention was paid to the importance of continuation of interparliamentary contacts between Belarus and Egypt. The parties noted the high importance of the first official visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Belarus in November 2018, signing the agreement on cooperation and creation of friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries.

In the view of the earlier invitation, an agreement was reached on the reciprocal visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt after the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Belarus.



