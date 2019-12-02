Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kansas to Call them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Attorneys for Better Compensation Results

"We want Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family to receive the very best possible financial compensation and we offer a free service to help a person like this we call the list. ” — Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center is terrified a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family will end up retaining the services of a local car accident law firm or order a 'free' book about mesothelioma rather than getting direct access to some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys. Before a Navy Veteran in Kansas or anywhere else hires a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are some of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and they are passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the top compensation results-which frequently exceeds a million dollars. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “US Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people in the United States each year who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. We want Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family to receive the very best possible financial compensation and we offer a free service to help a person like this we call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-it is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. This service is free.

"Mesothelioma compensation is a one-shot deal. If you hire an unqualified lawyer or a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm there is a good chance a person with mesothelioma or their family will get shortchanged as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kansas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, aerospace workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/



The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



