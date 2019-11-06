Analysis of U.S. Proton Therapy Markets, 2009-2025: Number of Patients, Cancer Types, Proton Therapy Centers, Company Analysis
The potential of United States Proton Therapy Market is expected to be more than USD 16 Billion by the end of year 2025. But the actual market is merely 10% of the potential market due to demand-supply mismatch.
United States is the hub of proton therapy industry where various advanced and children specialist centers and preferential facilities are available for the child. In United States, currently 31 proton therapy centers are operational, and many centers are in the constructional phase and planning phase.
Proton therapy centers are growing at a rapid pace in United States as its cancer incidences are raising and there are more patients eligible for treatment than actually resources available for them. Proton therapy is one of the advanced techniques of radiotherapy which produces optimal amount of radiation or pinpoint radiation to kill tumor and mitigate radiation exposure to healthy tissues or cells.
Proton therapy is a non-invasive procedure that is used for the treatment of multiple cancers like CNS Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer etc. People across the world are looking for the non-invasive procedure because of its effectiveness and painless outcome. The clinical benefit of using proton therapy is its minimal side effects because proton therapy affects less radiation to healthy tissues or cells.
Besides, proton therapy can be an effective treatment for recurrent tumors. Proton therapy is one of the effective treatments for pediatric patients rather than conventional radiotherapy and surgery that include various risks and complications. Additionally, children body is prone to the re-occurrence of cancer and proton therapy plays an essential role by preventing from re-occurrence. The survival rate of proton therapy is nearly 90 percent which is far better than the traditional technique to treat cancer.
