Saudi Arabian Markets for Entertainment & Amusement, Theme Parks, Festivals & Concerts (2019-2030)

Saudi Arabia Entertainment & Amusement Market is expected to be US$ 1.4 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Saudi Arabia entertainment market is thriving under the General Authority for Entertainment (GAE) established by the government of Saudi Arabia, under the umbrella of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Saudi Arabia entertainment market contains Theme Park, Amusement Park Market, Festivals and Concerts Market and revenues from other sources of Entertainment (e-gaming tournaments, events such as magic shows and comedy shows, etc.)



The government of Saudi Arabia is now supporting cafes and restaurants to host musical events and granting licenses to magic shows and stand-up comedy shows. Traditional and culturally significant local events are also encouraged by authorities. Revenues from other sources of Entertainment (e-gaming tournaments, events such as magic shows and comedy shows, etc.) are expected to rise in double-digit CAGR of 17.66 percent from 2018 to 2030.



Saudi Arabia Theme Park/Amusement Park Market



Saudi Arabia Theme Park/Amusement Park Market is divided into two parts one is Indoor Family Entertainment Centres (FEC's) and other is Outdoor Amusement Parks Market. Saudis mostly travel outside Kingdom for the entertainment, mainly in Dubai and Bahrain; there is a vast demand for theme parks and amusement parks in Saudi Arabia. Companies working in Saudi Arabia, providing amusement facilities market are growing year on year.



On Region basis, Riyadh holds the biggest market share for Theme Park/Amusement Park Market in Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia Theme Park/Amusement Park Market has covered Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam / Khobar, Mekkah, Madina, and others (Jizan, Tabouk, Taif and Al Baha etc.) regions. Riyadh is the capital, and largest city of Saudi Arabia holds the biggest market share, projects like Qiddiyah project, King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard, Green Riyadh and Riyadh Art are also a major factor for the rapid rise in Theme Park /Amusement Park Market of Riyadh city.



