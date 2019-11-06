Global Wound Care Industry Report 2019: Market was Valued at Around $19 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Exceed $33 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Applications, Wound Type, Region and Company), Major Deals, Size, Share, Trends - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Wound Care Industry.



Wound infection is a major safety concern for patients as well as for healthcare professionals globally, thus wound care is essential to reduce infections and promote well-being of patients. Over the years, wound care product categories have continued to expand with the continuous arrival of new and advanced products.

The factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic wounds and acute wounds, increasingly aging population as well as rising rates of diabetes and obesity, advancement in the field of wound care research, and rising number of road traffic accidents are driving the wound care market globally. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products restricts the market growth.

This report has been analyzed from 13 viewpoints:



1. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2012 - 2026)

2. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Product (2012 - 2026)

3. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Applications (2012 - 2026)

4. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2026)

5. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2026)

6. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Company (2012 - 2026)

7. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product (2012 - 2026)

8. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Applications (2012 - 2026)

9. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2026)

10. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2026)

11. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Company Analysis, Strategy/Recent Developments

12. Global Wound Care Market - Major Deals

13. Global Wound Care Market - Driving Factors & Challenges



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast

By Product Type

Traditional adhesive dressings is the leading product segment of the global wound care market.

In terms of value, the traditional gauze dressings market was valued over US$ 2.3 Billion in 2018.

Antimicrobial dressings is the third leading segment of the wound care market.

Non-adherent dressings and Foam dressings product segments are competing closely to grab maximum share of the pie.

Hydrocolloids market share is likely to be stable during the forecasting period.

Hydrogel dressings captured the least share of the global wound care market.

By Application

Moist dressings and wound closure applications together accounted for nearly 57% share of the global wound care market in 2018.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is the third leading application of the wound care market, followed by the Pressure Relief segment.

The bioengineered skin and skin substitutes captured the least share of the global wound care market.

By Wound Type

Surgical & traumatic wounds accounted for the largest share of the global wound care market, followed by Diabetic foot ulcers.

The venous leg ulcers captured nearly 13% share of the wound care market in 2018.

The global pressure ulcer market is projected to reach close to US$ 3 Billion by 2026.

The burns segment accounted for single-digit share of the overall wound care market in 2018.

By Region

United States presently dominates the wound care market.

Asia Pacific is the second most prominent region in the global wound care market, followed by European region.

Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global wound care market.

Company Analysis

Acelity L.P. Inc. dominates the global wound care market.

Smith & Nephew captured the second-highest share of the global wound care market in 2018.

Johnson & Johnson wound care sales is continuously declining year on year.

ConvaTec Group and Hartmann is competing closely with each other to grab the maximum share of the global wound care market.

In May 2019, 3M entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries.

In March 2018, Scapa Healthcare acquired the Dallas, TX-based BioMed Laboratories.



