Global Beverage Can Market Insights, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023 - Increased Focus on Light Weighting Cans

The factors such as increasing aluminium production, rise in economic growth, upsurge in urban population, rising hygiene concerns and increased need for metal cans are expected to drive the market growth. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent regulations and negative economic impact. A few prominent trends include growing demand for RTD (Ready to Drink) tea and coffee, rising demand from emerging economies, the growing popularity of paperboard cans, increased focus on light-weighting cans and sustainability in demand.



The packaging market comprises of four major product segments as Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Cosmetics and Hygiene. Food and Beverage is the largest segment of the packaging industry due to the robust production of food and beverages across the world. The continuous increase in demand for carbonated drinks and RTD by the global population is supporting the increased production of beverage cans.



The fastest-growing regional market in North America due to the increasing consumption of alcoholic as well as soft beverages, majorly in the U.S. and Canada. Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific also hold significant positions in the global beverage can market due to the advancement in people's lifestyles and increased demand for canned beverages.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global beverage can market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, South America and the Asia Pacific) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Brazil, China and Japan.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Balls Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group, Amcor, Silgan Holdings and Orora Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Packaging

1.2 Types of Packaging

1.3 Metal Cans

1.4 Manufacturing of Beverage Cans



2. Global Packaging Market

2.1 Global Packaging Market by Value

2.2 Global Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Packaging Market by Product Segment

2.4 Global Packaging Market by Material Type

2.4.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global Flexible Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.4.4 Global Metals Packaging Market Forecast by Value



3. Global Beverage Can Market

3.1 Global Beverage Can Market by Volume

3.2 Global Beverage Can Market Forecast by Volume

3.3 Global Beverage Can Market Volume by Region

3.4 Global Beverage Can Demand

3.5 Global Beverage Can Demand Forecast

3.6 Global Beverage Can Consumption Per Capita by Region



4. Regional Markets

4.1 North & Central America

4.1.1 North America Beverage Can Shipment Volume

4.1.2 North America Beverage Can Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

4.1.3 North America Beverage Can Shipment by Product Type

4.1.4 North America Beverage Can Shipment by Can Type

4.1.5 The U.S. & Canada Beverage Can Demand

4.1.6 The U.S. & Canada Beverage Can Demand Forecast

4.1.7 The US Beverage Can Shipment Volume

4.1.8 The US Beverage Can Shipment Volume Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.3 South America

4.4 Asia-Pacific



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Aluminum Production

5.1.2 Rise in Economic Growth

5.1.3 Upsurge in Urban Population

5.1.4 Rising Hygiene Concerns

5.1.5 Increased Need for Metal Cans

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growing Demand for RTD (Ready to Drink) Tea and Coffee

5.2.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Growing Popularity of Paperboard Cans

5.2.4 Increased Focus on Light Weighting Cans

5.2.5 Sustainability Demand

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3.2 Negative Economic Impact



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Global Beverage Can Market Share by Company

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 South America

6.5 AMEA



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies



Amcor

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Orora Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.

