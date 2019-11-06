Unissant President Ken Bonner named to the 2020 FedHealthIT 100

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant President Kenneth Bonner has been named by FedHealthIT magazine as one of this year’s FedHealthIT 100, an annual list of Government and industry leaders responsible for driving change in the Federal Health Information Technology Market.



“Well done!” said Manish Malhotra, CEO of Unissant. “It’s a great honor to be recognized by one’s peers as an industry leader. We’re very proud of Ken’s achievement!”

This is the fourth year in a row that Mr. Bonner has received the award, which FedHealthIT describes as an honor for “those individuals recognized for driving change and advancement in the Federal Health Information Technology market. Nominated and chosen by their peers, some common themes among those who were selected include the desire and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, to go above and beyond, to drive innovation, and to give back to the larger Federal Health IT and Consulting community.”

The awards will be presented at the FedHealthIT 100 Awards Event and Networking Reception on Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Ballroom at the National Association of Homebuilders Building, 1201 15th Street, NW, Washington, DC.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

