Quest Solution Appoints John F. Whiteman as Director of Sales; Industry Leader Brings Extensive Computer Vision Experience

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES) (“Quest” or “the Company”), announced the appointment of John F. Whiteman as Director of Sales. In his new role, Mr. Whiteman will oversee the sales organization with a focus on accelerating the closing of existing sales opportunities, and meeting and exceeding sales budgets while growing the sales pipeline. Mr. Whiteman plans to leverage his experience with the strength of the Company’s sales professionals and the support of the marketing team to drive sales growth of all of Quest’s offerings.



Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest stated, “John is an accomplished and seasoned executive with a long track record of establishing and growing both start-ups and multi-million dollar businesses. Many at our organization have previously worked with John given he was formerly a senior executive at HTS, the Company we acquired to add our proprietary computer vision technology. John is a respected leader in this industry with an intimate knowledge of the technology and deep relationships across the end markets. We welcome him on board and look forward to his contribution.”

John Whiteman, newly appointed Director of Sales stated, “I am thrilled to return to the Quest & HTS family. Having spent 10 years in the AI and Computer Vision space, it is great to return to a global leader working with many colleagues from my prior experience with HTS. With the Company’s enhanced and renewed infrastructure for sales, support and development, I look forward to the opportunities to optimize partnerships and drive growth with existing customers, and to developing many new and exciting relationships within several transformational new markets.”

Most recently, Mr. Whiteman partnered with several Israeli technology companies to develop go-to-market strategies, sales channels, value-added reseller partnerships and end customers throughout the Americas, most notably in the commercial parking, airport, transportation and safe city applications.

Mr. Whiteman served as Executive Vice President of Sales for TIBA Parking Systems in the Americas from January 2017 to July 2019, the Chief Executive Officer of HTS Americas from May 2011 to December 2016, Chief Sales Officer of HTS, LTD from August 2014 to December 2016 and as President of HTS, LTD from January 2016 to December 2016 where he was responsible for revenue generation, product alignment and business profitability for the global organization. Prior to HTS, Mr. Whiteman served as President of ioimage Americas for two years and subsequently the Vice President of Strategic Programs at DVTel after their acquisition of ioimage. Previously, Mr. Whiteman served in several executive level sales and marketing roles in North America including CyberFlex Software, Axsys Technologies, Vicon Industries and Sentry Technology.

Mr. Whiteman holds a degree in Law Enforcement Administration from Western Illinois University.

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution’s HTS Image Processing subsidiary is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/ oil.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, risks related to the sale of Quest Solution Canada Inc. to Viascan Group Inc. and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

