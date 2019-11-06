Global Diffractive Optics & Spatial Light Modulators Market Report 2019-2024 with an Overview on Issued & Granted Patents (1999-2018)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diffractive Optics and Spatial Light Modulators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

Information on production capabilities towards efficient mass production and new products for current applications

Review of the complex issues relevant to diffractive optics and global market analysis of diffractive optical elements market by type and by application

Analysis of the market size and growth rate of diffractive optical elements by segment/application for the upcoming next five years

A look at the outcome of relevant patents in the last 20 years according to region and by assignee

Most of the currently used optical elements, such as lenses, optical filters, prisms, mirrors, as well as their various combinations, which can be found in optical instruments and devices, bend incoming light rays by refraction or transmission depending on their shape and their refractive index.



However, there are other optical phenomena such as diffraction and interference of light, for example, that cannot be explained by the ray tracing method since their origin depends on the physical nature of light; but it can be explained by physical optics.

Optical elements that operate on the principles of diffraction to control the wavefront - specifically, its phase and amplitude - are referred to as diffractive optical elements (DOEs). Diffractive optical element is a generic term that includes various optical elements such as: Fresnel lens, Fresnel zone plates, holographic optical elements, elements based on binary optics, diffraction gratings, as well as other diffractive optical elements, namely, surface-relief diffractive lenses, collimators, filters, holographic optical elements (HOE) and computer-generated holograms.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

Introduction: What is Diffractive Optics?

Diffraction-Based Devices: Binary Optics vs. Diffractive Optics

Advantages of Diffractive Optical Elements (DOEs)

Study Goals and Objectives

Types of Diffractive Optical Elements (DOEs)

Specific Applications of DOEs

Medical

Industrial

Military

Optics and Lasers

Consumers

Patents Granted in the Last 20 Years

Major Players in the Field of DOEs

Market Forecast

List of Tables

Table 1: Main Properties of Diffractive Optical Elements

Table 2: Main Applications of DOEs, by Industry Segment

Table 3: Main Optics and Laser Applications of DOEs

Table 4: Total Number of Publications Including Papers and Patents for Various Types of DOEs, 2009-September 2019

Table 5: Major Companies and Their Main DOE Products

Table 6: Global Diffractive Optical Elements Market, by Segment, 2019-2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Common Optical Setup

Figure 2: Beam Intensity and Spatial Configuration Control Examples

Figure 3: Strehl ratio noise elimination

Figure 4: Aberration Correction

Figure 5: Number of Patents Issued by Various Patent Agencies, 1999-2018

Figure 6: Number of Granted Patents During the Indicated Time Intervals, 1999-2018

Figure 7: Global Diffractive Optical Elements Market, by Segment, 2019-2024



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvng26

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.