Veterans Day Groundbreaking on Largest Veterans Only Facility — Designed to Help Reduce Veteran Suicide Rate

120K Square Foot Building to Provide Specialized Mental & Physical Healthcare, Social Activities and Monument Exclusively for Veterans, Active Duty Military and Military Families

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the NIH, an average of 22 American veterans commit suicide every day. This grim statistic is what prompted a national nonprofit, Vets Lives Matter Now, and a Georgia based wellness company, Healthy Place Botanicals™ to team up and provide a building that addresses the myriad of reasons our veterans are struggling with mental and physical health issues. The building, aptly named Veterans Healthy Place, will be the largest non-government facility in the country and will honor all branches of the military.

Veterans Healthy Place will be a one stop facility that provides supportive solutions to the very real problems our veterans, active duty personnel and military families face every day. One floor will house offices for medical and general wellness healthcare providers. Another floor will host a social gathering spot similar to a USO. Executive office spaces for veteran focused businesses and nonprofits will take up another floor. The ground floor will have a dedicated memorial space and a “garden of gratitude” for visiting veterans to enjoy.

“This building is a concrete example of the core values of Vets Lives Matter Now. We believe the most powerful expression of true patriotism is to show our gratitude to veterans through accountable advocacy. It’s time we stood up and said ‘We appreciate your selfless service and we will help you. Not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year,’ said Val McLeod, Founder and CEO of Vets Lives Matter Now.

The public is welcome to attend the groundbreaking of Veterans Healthy Place on Veterans Day (November 11, 2019), 11 am. at 721 Green Valley Road, Griffin, GA 30224. Veterans, active duty military and their families are especially encouraged to be a part of this history-making celebration for their service.

About Vets Lives Matter Now

Vets Lives Matter Now is a national nonprofit (501c3) serving the needs of our veterans, active duty personnel and military families. We believe veterans are our greatest national treasure. Our chief purpose is to serve as an accountable advocate for veterans by increasing awareness, highlighting services, and connecting to solution-driven providers. At VLMNow, we believe we should recalibrate the ways we say AND show C.A.R.E. to our veterans. For more information on Vets Lives Matter Now, visit www.vetslivesmatternow.org.

About Healthy Place Botanicals

The products of Healthy Place Botanicals are made from 100% organic ingredients and derived from superior plant-based solutions. Every day we search the world for the highest quality organic ingredients with the potency to deliver positive health results for our customers.

Julie Swartzlander Vets Lives Matter Now 512-797-6602 julie@vetslivesmatternow.org



