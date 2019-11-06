HPV Testing & PAP Test Market Growth Projections to 2024 - Promising Opportunities in Cervical Cancer Screening Tests

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HPV Testing & PAP Test Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HPV testing & PAP test market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the increasing number of cervical cancer cases across the globe, an increasing number of cervical cancer screening programs and the introduction of advanced technological innovations.



The increasing incidence rate of cervical and vaginal cancer is the key driver for market growth. Cervical cancer is found to be one of the major causes of cancer-related deaths in women. Each year, more than 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States.



According to the CDC statistics, approximately 26,000 new cancers attributable to HPV occur each year, in that 18,000 are of females and 8,000 are of males. The growing number of cervical cancer cases results in the need for new, technically advanced, and less expensive screening programs. Therefore the increasing number of cases of cervical cancer has boosted the demand for HPV testing and PAP testing market.



There are also government and regional authorities that are implementing certain initiatives that drive the demand for cancer detections tests and kits. For instance, CDC created a National Breast and Cervical cancer early detection program that provides a free or low-cost screening process for women. WHO has thus framed laws for the elimination of cervical cancer. Hence, increasing government support to create awareness about cervical cancer will boost the market.



Key Market Trends



Cervical Cancer Screening Test is Anticipated to be the Dominant During the Forecast Period



Cervical cancer screening is found to be an essential part of a woman's routine health care. The primary goal of screening is to identify precancerous lesions caused by HPV so they can be removed to prevent invasive cancers from developing.



Cervical cancer screening tests segment is found dominating the segment owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits associated with the early detection of cancer and the growing government support towards controlling the incidence rate of late-stage cervical cancer. Thus all these factors are found associated with the growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Market of HPV Testing & PAP Test Market



North America region has been found dominating the market in terms of revenue due to the increased number of cervical cancer cases and the growing awareness among women due to the various government initiatives and research studies that were undertaken.



According to WHO, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women and in 2018, around 5,70,000 new cervical cases were being diagnosed, thus the rising patient pool will drive the overall market growth. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that about 79 million people are currently infected with HPV in the United States, and about 14 million people in the US get infected with new HPV infection every year. Thus the increasing number of cervical cancer cases has boosted the demand for HPV testing and Pap testing market.



Additionally, the favourable trade policies in the U.S. lowers entry barrier for new players willing to capture considerable market share in the HPV testing and Pap test market.



Competitive Landscape



Some key players in the HPV test and Pap test market include Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche and many others. The industry players present in the market are found focussing on the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand the existing product portfolio. Also, the receiving approvals from regulatory authorities for new product launches will render the company with a competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Cervical Cancer Cases and Growing Aging Population

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Cervical Cancer Screening Programs

4.2.3 Introduction of Advanced Technological Innovations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 HPV Vaccination

4.3.2 Changes in Regulatory Guidelines for Cervical Cancer Screening

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Test Type

5.1.1 HPV Test

5.1.2 PAP Test

5.1.3 Co-Testing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cervical Cancer Screening Test

5.2.2 Vaginal Cancer Screening Test

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Hospitals/Clinics

5.3.2 Diagnostic centers

5.3.3 Point-of-care

5.3.4 Other settings

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Arbor Vita Corporation

6.1.2 Femasys Inc.

6.1.3 Seegene Inc.

6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.5 Quest Diagnostics

6.1.6 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.7 Hologic Inc.

6.1.8 Qiagen N.V.

6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljfv34

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.