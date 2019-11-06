Global Eco-friendly Sustainable Battery Market Trends 2018-2019 and Opportunities to 2024 for Utilities, Electric Vehicles & Consumer Electronics
This report reviews both the global and regional markets of ecofriendly, sustainable batteries across different end use industries. The report analyzes the current market status and trends and provides growth forecasts for the five-year period 2019 to 2024.
The publisher analyzes various battery chemistries, identifies major players and explores global regulatory scenarios and commercialization initiatives. Additionally, the report examines technology developers and manufacturers of advanced sustainable batteries, their products and technologies and the geographical product presence wherever data is available.
The global eco-friendly sustainable battery market is analyzed based on the following application industries:
- Utility
- Electric vehicles
- Consumer electronics
Further, the global eco-friendly sustainable battery market has been studied based on the following major markets:
- North America (N.A.)
- The United States (U.S)
- European Union (EU)
- Germany
- United Kingdom (U.K.)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)
The report offers a detailed patent analysis with information on the strategic initiatives of market players within the past five years.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
- A brief overview of the global market for eco-friendly sustainable batteries
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for eco-friendly sustainable batteries by battery types, components, technology types, applications and geographical regions
- Discussion of opportunities and challenges with respect to eco-friendly sustainable batteries, components and end-user industries
- Information on government regulations, environmental concerns, current trends and technological updates that can shape future marketplace in this ever-expanding market
- Patent analysis covering all major categories
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including A123 Systems LLC, Itochu Corp., LG Chem, Mitsubishi Corp. (MC) and Panasonic Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Importance of Batteries in Promoting Sustainability
- An Efficient Way to Battle Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)
- Negative Environmental Impact of Traditional Batteries
- An Efficient Method to Store Excess Renewable Generation
- Grid Balancing for Intermittent Renewables
- Industry Structure
- Major Application Areas
- Utilities
- Electric Vehicles
- Battery Material Supply Chain Issues
- Anode Materials
- Cathode
- Market Drivers
- Increased Focus on Renewables
- Utilities Speed Up Closure of Coal/Gas-Fired Power Plants
- Support from Government
- Support and Investment from Private Sectors
- Advances in Auxiliary Technologies Strengthening the Innovation Ecosystem
- Expanding Niche Application Market
- Market Challenges
- Scalability
- High Cost
- Threat of Substitution
- Lack of Technical Know-how on Recyclability
- Industry Trends
- Recycling as a Boon for Sustainability
- Cost Reduction is Another Name for Sustainability
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Wet-Cell Batteries
- Lead-acid Batteries
- Advanced Lead Carbon (ACL) Battery
- Lithium Ion Batteries (LiBs)
- Flow Batteries
- Nickle-based Batteries
- Solid-State Batteries
- Lithium Polymer (Li-poly) Battery
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Utility Grade Batteries
- Consumer Electronics
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Market Opportunity by Major Region
- North America (NA)
- APAC
- European Union (EU)
- Others
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Country
- Patent Review by Technology Type
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 24M Technologies Inc.
- A123 System Llc
- Ambri Inc.
- American Manganese Inc.
- Benan Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
- Blue Solutions Canada Inc.
- Byd Co. Ltd.
- Cell-Con Inc.
- Comtemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (Catl)
- Cymbet Corp.
- Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corp. (Aesc)
- Faradion Ltd.
- Fluence Energy Llc
- Influit Energy Llc
- Ionic Materials Inc.
- Itochu Corp.
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Corp. (Mc)
- Nantenergy Inc.
- Nec Energy Solutions (Nec Es)
- Ngk Insulators Ltd.
- Oxis Energy Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Primus Power
- Retriev Technologies
- Saft Groupe Sa
- Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.
- Sila Nano Technologies Inc.
- SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
- Solidpower
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
- Tesla
- Toshiba International Corp.
- Umicore Group
- Vrb Energy
- Zaf Energy Systems Inc.
