Global Markets for Organic Foods & Beverages, 2018-2019 & 2024 Forecast

The global organic food and beverage market has grown rapidly in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue. The market is being driven by increasing consumer awareness, increasing amounts of organic farmland, the accessibility of organic products, acceptance of new organic standards and rising per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil.



The global organic food and beverage market is facing various challenges such as high organic food prices, the expense of conversion processes for organic farming, a supply and demand deficit in the U.S. and Europe, funding shortages and low subsides for organic products, and non-uniform organic regulations around the world.



North America and Europe led the organic food and beverage market and together in 2018. Asia in particular is expected to have a rapidly growing demand for organic foods and beverages due to increasing domestic organic production, growing government support for organic agriculture and initiatives for the development of organic standards and regulations.



Increasing consumer demand for organic food and beverage products has also led market players to try to position themselves in the global market by launching a variety of new and innovative products. Regulatory authorities in different countries are setting new standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy organic foods and beverages.



This report includes:

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the organic food and beverage industry

Briefing about harmful effects of pesticide residues in food and its impact on health

Information on government support through various subsidies and increasing trend of standardization for organic foods

Discussion on suppliers of organic food and beverage based on market share, product type, new product development, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion.

Relevant patent analysis

Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Dean Foods Co., Florida Crystals Corp., General Mills Inc., Kraft Heinz Co., Organic Valley Family of Farms, Safeway Inc., Tesco Plc and Whole Foods Market Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Conventional vs. Organic Foods Comparison

Organic Food and Beverage Distribution and Retail Structure

Food and Beverage Market

Organic Products Segments

Consumer Preferences and Willingness to Pay for Organic Products

Global Organic Cropland Distribution

Chapter 4 Organic Food and Beverage Market by Type

Organic Food

Types of Organic Foods

Organic Beverages

Non-Dairy Beverages

Coffee and Tea

Other Beverages

Organic Supplements

Chapter 5 Organic Food and Beverage Market by Region



Chapter 6 Government Organizations and Regulations

International Organizations

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers

Increasing Consumer Awareness

Growing Amounts of Organic Farmland

Accessibility of Organic Products

Acceptance of New Organic Standards

Rising per Capita Income in Developing Countries

Obstacles

High Organic Food Prices

Slow, Expensive Conversion Process for Organic Farming

Financial Constraints

Promoting Organic Agriculture Exports

International Financing Agencies

Foreign Direct Investment

Enterprise Development

Chapter 8 Market Strategies

Growth Strategies

New Product Development

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnership, Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Agreements

Expansions

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Patents by Country

Organic Food and Beverage Patents by Assignee

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Aeon Co., Ltd.

Amy'S Kitchen Inc.

Albert'S Organics Inc.

Applegate Farms Llc

Carrefour Sa

Clif Bar & Co.

Coleman Natural Foods Llc

Conagra Foods Inc.

Dakota Beef Llc

Dean Foods Co.

Earthbound Farm Inc.

Florida Crystals Corp.

General Mills Inc.

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg

Kraft Heinz Co.

The Kroger Co.

Metro Ag

WM Morrisons

Nature'S Path Foods Inc.

Odwalla Inc.

Organic Farm Foods Ltd.

Organic Valley Family Of Farms

Rapunzel Naturkost Ag

Safeway Inc.

Sainsbury'S Supermarkets Ltd.

Sunopta Inc.

Tesco Plc.

Trader Joe's

Waitrose & Partners

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Whole Foods Market Inc.

