Global Markets for Organic Foods & Beverages, 2018-2019 & 2024 Forecast
The global organic food and beverage market has grown rapidly in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue. The market is being driven by increasing consumer awareness, increasing amounts of organic farmland, the accessibility of organic products, acceptance of new organic standards and rising per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil.
The global organic food and beverage market is facing various challenges such as high organic food prices, the expense of conversion processes for organic farming, a supply and demand deficit in the U.S. and Europe, funding shortages and low subsides for organic products, and non-uniform organic regulations around the world.
North America and Europe led the organic food and beverage market and together in 2018. Asia in particular is expected to have a rapidly growing demand for organic foods and beverages due to increasing domestic organic production, growing government support for organic agriculture and initiatives for the development of organic standards and regulations.
Increasing consumer demand for organic food and beverage products has also led market players to try to position themselves in the global market by launching a variety of new and innovative products. Regulatory authorities in different countries are setting new standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy organic foods and beverages.
This report includes:
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the organic food and beverage industry
- Briefing about harmful effects of pesticide residues in food and its impact on health
- Information on government support through various subsidies and increasing trend of standardization for organic foods
- Discussion on suppliers of organic food and beverage based on market share, product type, new product development, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion.
- Relevant patent analysis
- Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Dean Foods Co., Florida Crystals Corp., General Mills Inc., Kraft Heinz Co., Organic Valley Family of Farms, Safeway Inc., Tesco Plc and Whole Foods Market Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Conventional vs. Organic Foods Comparison
- Organic Food and Beverage Distribution and Retail Structure
- Food and Beverage Market
- Organic Products Segments
- Consumer Preferences and Willingness to Pay for Organic Products
- Global Organic Cropland Distribution
Chapter 4 Organic Food and Beverage Market by Type
- Organic Food
- Types of Organic Foods
- Organic Beverages
- Non-Dairy Beverages
- Coffee and Tea
- Other Beverages
- Organic Supplements
Chapter 5 Organic Food and Beverage Market by Region
Chapter 6 Government Organizations and Regulations
- International Organizations
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Market Dynamics
- Demand Drivers
- Increasing Consumer Awareness
- Growing Amounts of Organic Farmland
- Accessibility of Organic Products
- Acceptance of New Organic Standards
- Rising per Capita Income in Developing Countries
- Obstacles
- High Organic Food Prices
- Slow, Expensive Conversion Process for Organic Farming
- Financial Constraints
- Promoting Organic Agriculture Exports
- International Financing Agencies
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Enterprise Development
Chapter 8 Market Strategies
- Growth Strategies
- New Product Development
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnership, Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Agreements
- Expansions
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Patents by Country
- Organic Food and Beverage Patents by Assignee
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Aeon Co., Ltd.
- Amy'S Kitchen Inc.
- Albert'S Organics Inc.
- Applegate Farms Llc
- Carrefour Sa
- Clif Bar & Co.
- Coleman Natural Foods Llc
- Conagra Foods Inc.
- Dakota Beef Llc
- Dean Foods Co.
- Earthbound Farm Inc.
- Florida Crystals Corp.
- General Mills Inc.
- Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg
- Kraft Heinz Co.
- The Kroger Co.
- Metro Ag
- WM Morrisons
- Nature'S Path Foods Inc.
- Odwalla Inc.
- Organic Farm Foods Ltd.
- Organic Valley Family Of Farms
- Rapunzel Naturkost Ag
- Safeway Inc.
- Sainsbury'S Supermarkets Ltd.
- Sunopta Inc.
- Tesco Plc.
- Trader Joe's
- Waitrose & Partners
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
- Whole Foods Market Inc.
