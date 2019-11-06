Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVET ) investors who purchased common stock between February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

In February 2019, Covetrus was formed through a spin-off of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, which was merged with Vets First Choice (VFC).

On August 13, 2019, before the market opened, Covetrus reported a net loss of $0.09 per share for the second quarter of 2019, well below analyst estimates of $0.17 in net income per share.

Additionally, the Company also revealed difficulties integrating the platforms and disclosed increased spending to eliminate obligations to Henry Schein as part of the spin-off agreement.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.30, or 40%, to close at $13.89 per share on August 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) that Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein's Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) that Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (4) that the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company's separation from Henry Schein.

