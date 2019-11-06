World Network Automation & Orchestration Markets to 2024 - Hybrid Public & Private LTE and 5G Environments Require Key Technologies & Solutions for Optimal Network Automation & Orchestration

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Automation and Orchestration Market by Distributed Cloud (Cloud RAN, Edge Computing), Network Slicing, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing and Private Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ability to optimize network management and service delivery is of paramount importance to communications services providers. This is especially the case as 5G networks will add a level of unprecedented complexity of hybrid LTE/5G environments for carriers as well as enterprise and industrial private networks. Network automation and orchestration are dependent upon a multi-faceted approach including smart antennas, network slicing, and optimization of cloud resources, especially at the edge of networks.



This research evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. It provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. It also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, it provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. This research includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2024.



This research evaluates the smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. It evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed enhancement and error rate reduction. It also evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by Type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), connectivity, and application globally and regionally. This research also assesses 5G smart antenna support of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, providing forecasts for IoT applications. It includes detailed revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2019 - 2024.



This research evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. It evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. It also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. In addition, it provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.



This research evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of Mobile Edge Computing including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. This edge computing market analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application, and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.



This research also evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. It evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. It also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. This research provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.



Key Topics Covered



5G Network Slicing by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Network Slicing

2.2 Enabling Technologies

2.2.1 Software Defined Networks (SDN)

2.2.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

2.2.3 SDN and NFV Synergies for 5G Service Classes

2.3 Related Technology: Edge Computing



3 5G Network Capabilities and Requirements

3.1 The Road to Fifth Generation Wireless

3.2 5G Technology, Capabilities, and Challenges

3.3 5G Applications and Services by Segment

3.3.1 5G Consumer Applications

3.3.2 5G Business Applications



4 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

4.1.1 Total 5G Network Slicing Market

4.1.2 5G Network Slicing Market by Segment

4.1.3 5G Network Slicing Market by RF Spectrum Bands

4.1.4 5G Network Slicing Application Market

4.1.5 5G Network Slicing Market by Industry Vertical

4.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

4.2.1 5G Network Slicing Market by Region

4.2.2 North America 5G Network Slicing Market 2019 - 2024

4.2.3 Europe 5G Network Slicing Market 2019 - 2024

4.2.4 APAC 5G Network Slicing Market 2019 - 2024

4.2.5 MEA 5G Network Slicing Market

4.2.6 Latin America 5G Network Slicing Market 2019 - 2024



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: Edge Computing

6.1 Edge Computing Market Deployment

6.2 Edge Computing Operational Considerations

6.3 Mobile Edge Computing and Network Slicing



Multi-Access Edge Computing by Infrastructure, Equipment Category, Deployment Models, Computing as a Service Offerings, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segment, Industry Verticals, and Region



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global Market for Multi-Access Edge Computing

1.2 Regional Markets for Multi-Access Edge Computing



2. Introduction

2.1 Understanding Multi-access Edge Computing

2.1.1 Edge Computing in an ICT Context

2.1.2 Proximity Computing: The Edge in Physical and Logical Context

2.1.3 Edge Computing vs. Other Computational Approaches

2.1.4 Multi-access Edge Computing

2.2 Important Characteristics of MEC

2.2.1 Processing at the Edge

2.2.2 Low Latency

2.2.3 Context Based

2.2.4 Location and Analytics

2.3 Multi-Access Edge Computing Benefits

2.3.1 Business Benefits

2.3.2 Technical Benefits

2.3.3 Mobile Network Operator Benefits

2.3.4 Key Element of Carrier Heterogeneous Network Strategy



3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

3.1 MEC Platform Architecture Building Blocks

3.1.1 MEC Infrastructure

3.1.2 MEC Application Platforms

3.1.3 MEC Management Framework

3.2 The Edge Cloud Computing Value Chain

3.3 MEC Technology Building Blocks

3.3.1 Radio Network Information Service

3.3.2 Traffic Offload Function

3.3.3 MEC Interfaces

3.3.4 Configuration Management

3.3.5 Application Lifecycle Management

3.3.6 VM Operations and Management

3.3.7 Hardware Virtualization and Infrastructure Management

3.3.8 Core Network Elements

3.3.9 Open Standards

3.4 MEC Technology Enablers

3.4.1 Mobile Computing to Mobile Cloud Computing

3.4.2 Cloudlet based Mobile Cloud Computing

3.4.3 Cloudlet to Cloud

3.4.4 PacketCloud Open Platform for Cloudlets

3.4.5 Enterprise Cloud Architecture

3.4.6 Cloudlet Solutions

3.4.7 Cloudlet Storage Frameworks

3.5 MEC Deployment Considerations

3.5.1 MEC Implementation Challenges

3.5.2 MEC Operational Challenges



4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Limitations of Cloud Convergence

4.2 IT and Telecom Network Convergence

4.3 Base Station Evolution

4.4 Cell Aggregation

4.5 Virtualization in the Cloud

4.6 Continually Improving Server Capacity

4.7 Data Center to Network Interactions

4.8 Open and Flexible App and Service Ecosystem

4.9 Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless

4.10 Edge Cloud and Data Transferability

4.11 Proximate Cloud Computing

4.12 Increasingly Faster Content Delivery

4.13 Advantages of MEC Small Cell Deployment

4.14 Overall Mobile Data Demand

4.15 Low Latency Applications

4.16 Integration of MEC with Cloud RAN

4.17 MEC Enhances Real-time Data and Analytics

4.17.1 Why Data at the Edge?

4.17.2 Convergence of Distributed Cloud and Big Data



5. MEC Ecosystem

5.1 The Overall Edge Computing Ecosystem

5.2 MEC Ecosystem Players

5.2.1 ETSI MEC ISG

5.2.2 Software and ASPs

5.2.3 OTT Service and Content Providers

5.2.4 Network Infrastructure and Equipment Providers

5.2.5 Mobile Network Operators

5.3 Individual Company Analysis

5.3.1 ADLINK Technology Inc.

5.3.2 Advantech

5.3.3 Affirmed Networks

5.3.4 Akamai Technologies

5.3.5 Allot Communications

5.3.6 Advanced Micro Devices

5.3.7 Brocade Communications Systems

5.3.8 Cavium Networks

5.3.9 Ceragon Networks

5.3.10 Cisco Systems

5.3.11 Cloudify

5.3.12 Cradlepoint

5.3.13 EdgeConneX

5.3.14 Edgeworx

5.3.15 Ericsson

5.3.16 Fujitsu Technology Solutions

5.3.17 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.3.18 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.3.19 IBM Corporation

5.3.20 Integrated Device Technology

5.3.21 Intel Corporation

5.3.22 InterDigital Inc.

5.3.23 Juniper Networks

5.3.24 MobiledgeX

5.3.25 NEC Corporation

5.3.26 Nokia Corporation

5.3.27 PeerApp Ltd.

5.3.28 Pixeom

5.3.29 Pluribus Networks

5.3.30 Quortus

5.3.31 Redhat, Inc.

5.3.32 Saguna Networks

5.3.33 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.3.34 Sony Corporation

5.3.35 SpiderCloud Wireless

5.3.36 Vapor IO

5.3.37 Vasona Networks

5.3.38 Xilinx, Inc.

5.3.39 Yaana Ltd.

5.3.40 ZTE Corporation



6. MEC Application and Service Strategies

6.1 Optimizing the Mobile Cloud

6.1.1 Mobile Network Operator Strategies

6.1.2 Service Strategies and End-user Demand

6.2 Context-Aware Services

6.2.1 Commerce

6.2.2 Education

6.2.3 Gaming

6.2.4 Healthcare

6.2.5 Location-based Services

6.2.6 Public Safety

6.2.7 Connected Vehicles

6.2.8 Wearables

6.3 Data Services and Analytics

6.3.1 Localized Real-time Data Becomes King

6.3.2 Anonymizing Local and Real-time Data for Third-party Usage

6.3.3 Increasing Demand for Data as a Service (DaaS) in MEC Environment



7. Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment



8. Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

8.1 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by Components

8.1.1 Mobile Edge Computing Cloud Server Market by Category

8.1.2 Mobile Edge Computing Equipment Market by Category ($ Millions)

8.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing Platform Market by Category ($ Millions)

8.1.4 Mobile Edge Computing Software & API Market in Vertical Segment ($ Millions)

8.1.5 Mobile Edge Computing As a Service Market by Type

8.2 Forecasts by Number of Mobile Edge Computing Users by Supporting Network

8.3 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by the End-Use Technology

8.3.1 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by Analytics Type

8.4 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by Applications

8.5 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by End-Users

8.6 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by Industry

8.7 Geographical Markets for Mobile Edge Computing

8.7.1 North America

8.7.2 Europe

8.7.3 APAC



9. Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 Anticipated Market Needs and Opportunities

9.1.1 The need for MEC Integration with Public Cloud Platforms

9.1.2 Enterprise (Dedicated and Shared Resources) MEC Integration

9.1.3 Dedicated MEC Public Safety and Homeland Security Infrastructure

9.2 Insights into Future Market Dynamics

9.2.1 MEC will Facilitate Downward Price Pressure on Non-real-time Data

9.2.2 MEC will Drive Demand for Virtual Network Operators

9.2.3 MEC will Drive the Need for New Players as well as M&A

9.2.4 MEC Deployment will be Very Different across Market Segments

9.2.5 Anticipated MEC Business Models



10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue

10.1 Global Streaming Data Analytics Revenue

10.2 Global Real-time Data Analytics Revenue by App, Software, and Services

10.3 Global Real-time Data Analytics Revenue in Industry Verticals

10.4 Real-time Data Analytics Revenue by Leading Vendor Platform



11. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook

11.1 Market Definition of 5G

11.2 Evolution of Mobile Communication Standards (1G to 5G)

11.3 Introduction to 5G Technology

11.4 5G Spectrum Options and Utilization

11.5 What can 5G Technology Offer?

11.5.1 5G Network will Facilitate Faster and Less Expensive Services

11.6 Key Advantages and Growth Drivers of 5G

11.7 Challenges for 5G

11.7.1 Consistent Growth in Technology Requirements and Service Characteristics

11.7.2 Standardization Challenges

11.7.3 Network Challenges

11.7.4 Mobile Device Challenges

11.7.5 Application Challenges

11.8 5G Roadmap

11.8.1 5G Requirements

11.8.2 5G Wireless Subsystem

11.8.3 Network Virtualization & Software Networks

11.8.4 Converged Connectivity

11.9 5G Use Cases

11.9.1 5G in M2M and IoT

11.9.2 5G in Robotics

11.9.3 5G in Augmented and Virtual Reality

11.9.4 5G in Home Internet

11.9.5 5G in Wireless Office

11.9.6 Other Use Cases

11.9.6.1 High-Speed Train

11.9.6.2 Remote Computing

11.9.6.3 Non-Stationary Hot Spots

11.9.6.4 3D Connectivity: Aircraft

11.9.6.5 Natural Disaster

11.9.6.6 Public Safety

11.9.6.7 Context-Aware Service

11.10 Business Opportunities



5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region



1. Introduction

1.1 What Makes an Antenna Smart

1.2 Smart Antenna Systems

1.3 Smart Antenna Benefits

1.4 Smart Antennas for 5G

1.4.1 Electronically Scanned Arrays and Phased Antenna Array Design

1.4.2 Slot Coupled Microstrip Patch Antenna Array Synthesizer App

1.5 Smart Antenna Techniques

1.5.1 Fixed Switched Beam Arrays vs. Directional Finding Arrays

1.5.2 MRC, STBC, and Spatial Multiplexing

1.5.3 SIMO, MISO, and MIMO

1.5.4 Space Division Multiple Access (SDMA)

1.5.5 Random Beamforming

1.6 Smart Antennas Market Factors

1.7 Smart Antennas Shipment and Sales



2. Technology and Application Analysis

2.1 Smart Antenna Types

2.1.1 Switched Multi-beam Antennas

2.1.2 Adaptive Array Antennas

2.2 Digital Antenna Array

2.3 5G NR Infrastructure and Active Antennas

2.4 Mobile Device Antennas

2.5 System Connectivity

2.6 Adaptive Beamforming

2.6.1 Digital Beamforming

2.6.2 Hybrid Beamforming

2.7 5G MIMO

2.8 Digital Signal Processing

2.9 Software Re-programmability

2.10 Software Defined Radio

2.11 Smart Antennas Application Sectors

2.12 Smart Antennas in IoT

2.13 Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Network



3. Company Analysis

3.1 Ericsson

3.2 Cobham Antenna Systems

3.3 Intel Corporation

3.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

3.5 ArrayComm LLC

3.6 Nokia Corporation

3.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.

3.8 Broadcom Inc.

3.9 California Amplifier Inc.

3.10 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

3.11 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd.

3.12 Qualcomm Incorporated

3.13 Honeywell International Inc.

3.14 Linx Technologies

3.15 Ruckus Networks

3.16 ANSYS Inc.

3.17 Smart Antenna Technologies Ltd

3.18 NXP Semiconductors

3.19 NEC Corporation

3.20 COMMSCOPE

3.21 PCTEL Inc.

3.22 Comba Telecom

3.23 Airgain Inc.

3.24 Laird Technologies

3.25 MediaTek Inc.

3.26 LOCOSYS Technology Inc.

3.27 Leica Geosystems AG



4. 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2019 - 2024

4.1.1 Total 5G Smart Antenna Market

4.1.2 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type

4.1.3 5G Smart Antenna by Technology

4.1.4 5G Smart Antenna by Connectivity System

4.1.5 5G Smart Antenna Market by Application

4.1.6 AI Embedded 5G Smart Antenna Market

4.1.6.1 AI Embedded 5G Smart Antenna Market by AI Technology

4.1.7 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT

4.1.7.1 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT by Application

4.2 Regional 5G Smart Antenna Market 2019 - 2024

4.2.1 5G Smart Antenna Market by Region

4.2.2 North America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

4.2.3 Europe 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

4.2.4 APAC 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

4.2.5 Latin America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

4.2.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country



5. Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

5.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

5.3 Automotive Companies

5.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

5.5 Communication Service Providers

5.6 Computing Companies

5.7 Data Analytics Providers

5.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

5.9 Networking Equipment Providers

5.10 Networking Security Providers

5.11 Semiconductor Companies

5.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

5.13 Software Providers

5.14 Smart City System Integrators

5.15 Automation System Providers

5.16 Social Media Companies

5.17 Workplace Solution Providers

5.18 Enterprise and Government

5.19 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)



Private Wireless Solutions Market for Dedicated LTE and 5G New Radio (5GNR) in Enterprise Automation, Industrial IoT Applications and Services



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 5G New Radio Overview

2.2 5G NR Development

2.3 Industrial Automation and 5G NR

2.4 Private IoT Network: Architecture and Benefits

2.5 Spectrum Sharing and 5G NR

2.6 Private IoT Network Industry Application



3. Private Wireless Ecosystem

3.1 AT&T

3.2 Airtel

3.3 BT Group (EE)

3.4 China Mobile

3.5 China Telecom

3.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

3.7 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company

3.8 KT Corporation

3.9 NTT DoCoMo

3.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

3.11 SK Telecom

3.12 Sprint Corporation

3.13 Telstra

3.14 Verizon

3.15 Vodafone Group

3.16 Telenor

3.17 T-Mobile USA

3.18 Rogers Communications

3.19 America Movil

3.20 Entel

3.21 Movistar

3.22 China Unicom

3.23 Ooredoo

3.24 Zain

3.25 Swisscom

3.26 Spark NZ

3.27 Telecom Italia

3.28 Orange SA

3.29 KDDI Corporation

3.30 LG Uplus

3.31 Softbank Group

3.32 SingTel

3.33 Telefonica

3.34 Apple

3.35 Facebook (Whatsapp)

3.36 Google

3.37 Microsoft

3.38 Rakuten (Viber)

3.39 Tencent

3.40 WeChat

3.41 Skype (Microsoft)

3.42 Telegram

3.43 Ribbon Communications

3.44 REVE Systems

3.45 Hulu

3.46 Netflix

3.47 Dish (Sling TV)

3.48 Sky Go

3.49 Roku

3.50 Sony (PlayStation Vue)

3.51 Fubo TV

3.52 Philo TV

3.53 ClipBucket

3.54 Muvi

3.55 Contus Vplay

3.56 Quickplay

3.57 Vplayed

3.58 Ooyala

3.59 Vidmind

3.60 Mobiotics

3.61 Nokia Networks

3.62 Samsung Electronics

3.63 Cisco Systems

3.64 LG Electronics

3.65 Huawei Technologies

3.66 Ericsson

3.67 FirstNet

3.68 Qualcomm

3.69 Intel Corporation

3.70 NEC Corporation

3.71 ZTE Corporation

3.72 Ciena Corporation

3.73 Cavium Inc.

3.74 Qorvo Inc.

3.75 Fujitsu Ltd.

3.76 Broadcom Corporation

3.77 HPE

3.78 VMware Inc.

3.79 MediaTek Inc.

3.80 Juniper Network Inc.

3.81 Analog Devices Inc.

3.82 MACOM Technology

3.83 Motorola

3.84 Ascom

3.85 Harris

3.86 Hytera

3.87 Cobham Wireless

3.88 Leonardo

3.89 Mentura Group

3.90 Inmarsat

3.91 Zenitel

3.92 HTC

3.93 Airspan

3.94 Alvarion

3.95 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

3.96 Coolpad Dyno

3.97 Mobvoi

3.98 Fitbit

3.99 Misfit

3.100 Asus

3.101 Netgear

3.102 Zyxel

3.103 Alibaba

3.104 D-Link

3.105 UbiFi

3.106 Altair Semiconductor

3.107 SimNet Wireless

3.108 Siretta

3.109 Cradlepoint

3.110 Telit Communications

3.111 Keysight Technologies

3.112 Rohde & Schwarz

3.113 Gemalto

3.114 Netcracker

3.115 Texim Europe

3.116 M2M Connectivity

3.117 Eurotech

3.118 RedLinX

3.119 MYCOM OSI

3.120 Colt

3.121 ADLINK Technology Inc.

3.122 Affirmed Networks

3.123 Cloudify

3.124 EdgeConnex

3.125 Edgeworx

3.126 InterDigital Inc.

3.127 Mimic Technology

3.128 MobiledgeX

3.129 Ori

3.130 Pixeom

3.131 Pluribus Networks

3.132 Quortus

3.133 Saguna Networks

3.134 SpiderCloud Wireless

3.135 Vapor IO

3.136 Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)



4. Private LTE Networks

4.1 Spectrum Allocation

4.1.1 CBRS

4.1.2 MulteFire

4.2 Private Virtual Networks

4.3 Private LTE for Industrial IoT

4.4 Moving Beyond Trials and Demonstrations

4.5 Market Outlook and Forecasts

4.5.1 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment 2019 - 2024

4.5.2 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment by Market Segment

4.5.3 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment by Industry Vertical

4.5.4 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment by Region



5. Private 5G NR in Enterprise and Industrial Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Network Architecture and Submarket

5.2 5G NR Network Standardization

5.3 5G NR Network Design

5.3.1 Enabling Technologies

5.3.2 Reconfigurable Factory

5.3.3 Non-Standalone and Standalone Deployment

5.4 Moving Beyond Trials and Demonstrations

5.5 Private 5G Business Solutions Market Outlook and Forecasts

5.5.1 LTE and 5G in Private Wireless Networks 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.1 MNO Service Deployment: Public vs. Private LTE 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.2 Private LTE and 5G by MNO: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.3 Wireless OTT Service Deployment: Public vs. Private LTE 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.4 Private LTE and 5G by OTT: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.5 Enterprise Service LTE and 5G Deployment: Public vs. Private 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.6 Private LTE and 5G in Enterprise: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.7 Industrial Service LTE and 5G Deployment: Public vs. Private 2019 - 2024

5.5.1.8 Private Industrial LTE and 5G: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2019 - 2024

5.5.2 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment 2019 - 2024

5.5.2.1 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment by Component 2019 - 2024

5.5.2.2 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

5.5.2.3 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment by Region 2019 - 2024

5.5.3 5G Core Network Infrastructure Investment 2019 - 2024

5.5.4 5G Transport Network Infrastructure Investment 2019 - 2024

5.5.5 5G NR Infrastructure Unit Shipment 2019 - 2024

5.5.5.1 5G Distributed Macro-cell BTS Shipments 2019 - 2024

5.5.5.2 5G Small Cells Unit Shipment 2019 - 2024

5.5.5.3 5G Remote Radio Heads (RRHs) Unit Shipment 2019 - 2024

5.5.5.4 5G C-RAN Base Band Units (BBUs) Unit Shipment 2019 - 2024

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Spectrum Allocation

6.2 Competitive Challenges and Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62zjgf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.