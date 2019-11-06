Say Partners with JUST Capital for New Quarterly JUST Call Series

Say’s Shareholder Communication Platform Deployed for New Format of Issuer-Shareholder Communication

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say is pleased to announce that JUST Capital will use its Shareholder Communication Platform for the Quarterly JUST Calls, a series of live calls and webcast appearances that provide a platform for CEOs to speak directly with investors about ESG, sustainability, company performance, and the ways in which they are creating value for all stakeholders.



The first JUST Call and webcast will take place on November 13th at 8:45am EST, and will feature Dan Schulman, President and CEO of PayPal, Paul Tudor Jones, Chairman of JUST Capital, and Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. If you would like to submit a question for Mr. Schulman to answer about worker, customer, community, or environmental initiatives and how they connect to delivering shareholder value, please submit it here: say.com/qa/paypal

The Say Shareholder Communication Platform has been deployed by public companies and funds to communicate with a variety of stakeholders in a cost-effective manner in connection with annual shareholder meetings, webinars, investor events, and earnings calls.

“Say’s vision is to use technology to connect companies, their stakeholders, and intermediaries, and to create a more useful communication channel in the digital world. It’s not solely about earnings calls and annual shareholder meetings,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “The Quarterly JUST Call is a perfect illustration of the breadth of Say’s capabilities, from making proxy voting more user friendly, to powering a conversation about ESG or facilitating an Investor Day.”

“The Quarterly JUST Call is tapping into the growing demand for a high value, reputable channel for executives to reach and engage with the growing audience of investors interested in ESG and sustainability, which represents over $12 trillion in AUM in the United States,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “We think that in partnership with Say, it will become a pillar of the stakeholder economy.”

About Say:

Say provides brokers, companies, and funds cost-efficient tools to enable high-value digital shareholder interactions. Say's innovative Shareholder Communication Platform disrupts the world of investor communications by making it more transparent and secure, from powering full-service proxy processing solutions, to connecting investors with companies and funds they own for new leverageable forms of engagement.

For more information visit say.com

Commercial inquiries: partners@say.com

Press inquiries: press@say.com

About JUST Capital:

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

About PayPal:

Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services creates opportunity, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments platform gives PayPal’s 277 million active account holders the confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships, PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo and Xoom, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

For more information visit: paypal.com



