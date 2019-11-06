Bombardier’s Thought-provoking Safety Standdown 2019 Shines the Light on Elevating Standards, Introduces New Aviation Safety Practices

Prominent safety event promotes lifelong learning to disseminate the latest safety knowledge available throughout the industry

23 rd edition of Bombardier’s Safety Standdown marks almost a quarter century of aviation safety stewardship

New workshops/presenters focus on human factors in aviation safety, automation and airmanship, fatigue management/alertness assessment, and much more

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier’s 23rd annual Safety Standdown, one of the most comprehensive safety conferences in the aviation industry, is set for November 12-14 in Fort Worth, Texas. This year’s theme, “Elevate Your Standards,” prompts aviation professionals and organizations to establish new standards to put them on the path to a safer, more productive future.



“For two decades, Bombardier has led the industry in knowledge-based aviation training through this dynamic event and this year’s theme will most certainly prompt attendees to raise their games to develop a new standards paradigm,” said Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “In close to a quarter century of sponsoring Safety Standdown, our goal has been to foster a community of aviation professionals who are committed to lifelong learning and to disseminating higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry.”

More than 450 aviation professionals are registered for this year’s event with hundreds more expected to participate online. As of 2018, more than 10,000 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars around the world. And while registration for the free event has yet again reached capacity, aviation professionals are invited to watch the event live via webcast highlighting select sessions of interest, and interact with prominent presenters via live text. In line with this year’s theme, Safety Standdown 2019 will focus not only on how to set, implement and measure high standards, but also on how to systematically elevate standards to entirely new levels.

Dr. Daniel Mollicone, an internationally recognized leader in the field of fatigue risk management, is one of a range of influential authors, university professors and industry experts who will be on hand to share ways to establish objective quantitative standards to assess pilot alertness. Among several high-profile returning speakers are Chris Lutat of Convergent Performance and author of Automation Airmanship, who will challenge attendees to apply his Nine Principles of Automation Airmanship to the aircraft, airspace and aircrew. Also returning in 2019 is the popular Dr. Tony Kern, a retired Lt. Col. with the U.S. Air Force. In “Levitation is Not a Magic Trick: High Performance at the Merge,” Dr. Kern will look at what it takes to elevate standards. Captain U.S. Navy (Retired) Al Gorthy is also back, challenging attendees in his presentation, “What Defines You,” to achieve excellence through continuous improvement.

Admission to Safety Standdown has, throughout the years, remained free to all aviation professionals as safety is a top commitment to the flying public. Next year’s event will be held in Wichita, Kansas.

About Safety Standdown

Originally conceived in 1996 as a human factors safety-training event for the Learjet flight demonstration team, the conference quickly garnered a reputation for excellence beyond Bombardier’s customer base. In 1999, in response to growing interest within the industry, Bombardier opened the seminar to all pilots. In 2010, Safety Standdown expanded beyond the seminars into a year-round global human factors program offering online resources. Since 1996, more than 10,000 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, live and through the webcast, including in Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Switzerland and the USA.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

