Nearmap and Cityworks partnership unites high-res aerial images with top-notch management tools

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high-resolution aerial imagery of Nearmap can now be used with the best-in-class asset management tools of Cityworks . The two companies announced a partnership today that joins lifelike, 2D and 3D, HD-quality visuals with a GIS-centric system that helps organizations oversee assets, maintenance, permits and licenses for public asset management.



Now cities who are managing project workflows can visualize Nearmap high resolution vertical imagery directly from Cityworks. There’s no need to jump outside the application or launch a new browser. Once the city planner sees the clear imagery, they can define new assets, overlay other data layers and build out the detail needed for projects. Anyone who can access that project can see the same combination of Cityworks data and Nearmap imagery allowing virtual teams to collaborate. As a result, this integrated technology is a game changer for city planners and GIS professionals as well as project managers and anyone involved in the city planning ecosystem.

“This partnership between Nearmap and Cityworks really brings a top-to-bottom ability to plan and manage public assets,” said Tony Agresta, Executive Vice President of products at Nearmap. “The tools from both companies are available online so they can be accessed in the office or out in the field.”

Cityworks has a 24-year history of expertise and innovation in asset management and offers Esri® ArcGIS® to help local governments, utilities and other organizations work smarter and better serve their residents.

“We provide a single point of contact for government services,” said George Mastakas, vice president of enterprise solutions and corporate partnerships. “Together with Nearmap, we can offer our customers unparalleled tools to plan and manage communities.”

Nearmap provides access to an extensive library of current and historical imagery; including vertical, panorama, oblique and 3D images.

Cityworks has tools for managing and tracking the work that regulates local government assets. The company simplifies the process to maintain an asset inventory and eliminates the need for data syncing interfaces and associated data normalization challenges.

Cityworks supports more than 700 organizations throughout the U.S. and around the world. Local governments, utilities and other organizations use its tools for customer service, operations management, and forecasting.

Contact:

Taylor Cenicola, Nearmap

taylor.cenicola@nearmap.com

Sara Adelman, Cityworks

sadelman@cityworks.com

About Nearmap

Nearmap brings the real world to you . Nearmap delivers high-resolution aerial imagery as a service to businesses across the world, powered by industry-leading geospatial mapping technology. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand multiple times each year, making fresh content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration.



Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and robust bottom lines.



Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the ten largest aerial survey companies in the world by annual data collection volume and is publicly listed in the ASX 300.

View a current project in Nearmap today . For more information, visit https://view.nearmap.com/cityworks .

About Cityworks

Since 1996, Cityworks®, a Trimble company, has helped organizations maintain smart, safe, and resilient communities by streamlining the care of public infrastructure, permitting, and property. Built exclusively on Esri® ArcGIS® technology, the Cityworks web GIS-centric™ platform combines the authoritative asset inventory in a geodatabase with business process applications for managing workflow, scheduling resources, and prioritizing activities. For more information, visit cityworks.com .



