Global Polybutadiene Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 - Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly Tires Prompts Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The polybutadiene market size is expected to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2019 and to USD 13.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market size for polybutadiene is expected to be 3,872 kilotons in 2019 and is projected to reach 4,854 kilotons by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 and 2024.



The major players in the polybutadiene market are ARLANXEO (Netherlands), JSR Corporation (Japan), UBE Industries Ltd. (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Versalis SPA (Italy), PJSC SIBUR Holdings (Russia), Sinopec (China), and Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan) are some of the major manufacturers in the polybutadiene market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the polybutadiene market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing demand for tire from the automobile industry is expected to drive the overall polybutadiene market



The polybutadiene market is driven by tire, polymer modification, and industrial rubber manufacturing industries. However, fluctuating raw material prices can hinder the growth of the market.



The solid polybutadiene segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



Solid polybutadiene accounts for the larger share than liquid polybutadiene rubber, as it is widely in tire manufacturing. The use of solid polybutadiene rubber in other applications such as polymer modification, sporting goods, industrial rubber goods manufacturing, and footwear products is also driving its consumption. The growing demand for improved performance and low rolling-resistance tires is expected to provide growth opportunities for the polybutadiene market.



The high cis segment of solid polybutadiene is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The high cis segment is projected to be the most-widely used solid polybutadiene rubber type due to its extensive use in diversified end-use industries. This type of polybutadiene largely goes into the production of tires. It is a type of polybutadiene that provides high abrasion and rolling resistance. It is less susceptible to cracking. High cis polybutadiene is, therefore, widely used in tires. It is also used in other industries such as polymer modification and industrial rubber goods.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to account for the largest value share of the global polybutadiene market in 2019. The market is primarily driven by the strong demand from the automotive industry. China is expected to boost the demand for polybutadiene during the forecast period. The polybutadiene market in North America and Europe is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the maturity of the major industries consuming polybutadiene in these regions and stringent government regulations regarding its use. The market in the Middle East & Africa, due to its rapidly growing end-use industries such as tires, polymer modification, and industrial rubber goods, is projected to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polybutadiene Market

4.2 Solid Polybutadiene Market, By Application

4.3 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market, By Sub-Type

4.4 Global Polybutadiene Market, By Type and Leading Countries

4.5 Polybutadiene Market, By Country

4.6 Polybutadiene Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Tire Industry

5.2.1.2 Growth in Synthetic Rubber Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.2.2 Health Concerns Regarding Exposure to Polybutadiene

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapidly Increasing Demand from APAC

5.2.3.2 Demand for Eco-Friendly Tires

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Automotive Industry

5.4.3 Tire Industry

5.5 Polybutadiene Patent Analysis



6 Polybutadiene Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Cis Polybutadiene

6.3 Low Cis Polybutadiene

6.4 High Vinyl Polybutadiene

6.5 High Trans Polybutadiene

6.6 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

6.6.1 Liquid Polybutadiene Types

6.6.1.1 Liquid 1,4-Polybutadiene

6.6.1.2 Liquid 1,2-Polybutadiene

6.6.1.3 Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB)



7 Polybutadiene Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tires

7.2.1 Polybutadiene Mostly Used in Tires for Its Superior Abrasion Resistance, High Tensile Strength, and Durability

7.3 Polymer Modification

7.3.1 Polymer Modification is the Third-Largest End User of Polybutadiene

7.4 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

7.4.1 High Abrasion Resistance, Load-Bearing Capacity and Wear & Tear Resistance Properties of Polybutadiene Suitable for use in Industrial Applications

7.5 Chemicals

7.5.1 Adhesive & Sealant is the Largest Application of Liquid Polybutadiene

7.6 Others



8 Polybutadiene Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Tire Application Driving the Growth of Polybutadiene Market

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 India to Witness Significant Growth in the Polybutadiene Market Owing to Rising Automotive and Polymer Modification Applications

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 Steady Growth in Tire and Polymer Modification to Support the Polybutadiene Market

8.2.4 Thailand

8.2.4.1 Thailand to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Growth in Tire Industry

8.2.5 Malaysia

8.2.5.1 Industrial Rubber Goods and Footwear to Drive the Demand of Polybutadiene

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Export of Tire and Automobile to Support the Growth of Polybutadiene in the Country

8.2.7 South Korea

8.2.7.1 Rising Automotive Industry to Boost the Demand of Polybutadiene

8.2.8 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Automotive Application Driving the Growth of the Polybutadiene Market

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Increasing use of Polybutadiene in Tire, Chemical, and Polymer Modification to Boost the Market

8.3.3 UK

8.3.3.1 Rising Investment in R&D to Boost Demand of Polybutadiene in Automotive Industry

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 High Wear Resistance and Lower Rolling Resistance Properties to Drive the Demand for Polybutadiene in the Country

8.3.5 Turkey

8.3.5.1 Industrial Rubber Goods to Drive the Polybutadiene Market in Turkey

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Boost in Domestic and Export Demand of Polybutadiene to Fuel the Growth of This Market

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 Addition of New Tire Production Capacities to Drive the Demand of Polybutadiene in the Country

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Tire Coupled With Growing Automotive Industry to Fuel the Demand for Polybutadiene in Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.3.1 Burgeoning Automotive Market to Drive the Demand of Polybutadiene in Mexico

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Iran

8.5.1.1 Rising Disposable Income and Growing Middle-Class Population to Create Demand of Polybutadiene

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.1 Availability of Raw Material and Low Tariffs to Support the Growth of Polybutadiene Market in the Country

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Tire is the Largest and Fastest-Growing Application of Polybutadiene in South Africa

8.5.4 UAE

8.5.4.1 Demand in Automotive Application to Boost the Polybutadiene Market

8.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Rising Domestic Production of Tires to Support the Growth of Polybutadiene Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Tire Segment to Drive the Polybutadiene Market in Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.2.1 Dynamics Differentiators

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Visionary Leaders

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 Acquisitions

9.3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

9.3.4 New Product Launches



10 Company Profiles

10.1 ARALNXEO

10.2 JSR Corporation

10.3 UBE Industries Ltd.

10.4 Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

10.5 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

10.6 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

10.7 Reliance Industries Limited

10.8 LG Chem Ltd.

10.9 Versalis S.p.A

10.10 PJSC SIBUR Holding

10.11 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

10.12 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

10.13 Synthos S.A.

10.14 Other Key Market Players

10.14.1 Trinseo S.A.

10.14.2 Total Cray Valley

10.14.3 Zeon Corporation

10.14.4 Evonik Industries AG

10.14.5 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation (TSRC)

10.14.6 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

10.14.7 Firestone Polymers LLC

10.14.8 Mitsubishi Corporation

10.14.9 Shazand Petrochemical Corporation (ARPC)

10.14.10 Petrochina Company Ltd.

10.14.11 Nizhnekamskneftekhim



