Access-Power, Inc. Announces Its First Ever Audit for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based medical marijuana clone corporation is on track to become Michigan’s premier manufacturer and distributor of medical marijuana clone products. The Company has engaged Melody Cryderman, a Master Tax Advisor with over 25 years of experience in Muskegon, MI, to audit its first financial statements as of June 4, 2018, and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The Company has signed an agreement to file tax preparation services in the forthcoming years.

On October 18, 2019, OTC Markets provided Access-Power, Inc. with a tier venue change to OTC PINK NO INFORMATION status. Previously, the Company spent 11 dark years on the OTC GREY market. The ACCR financial statements covered by the 2018 Access-Power, Inc. audit will report the results of operations for the Company. ACCR’s new business plan, which became effective on June 4, 2018, will focus going forward on planning and implementation of the premier clone delivery market.

Work on the Access-Power, Inc.’s 2018 Audit has commenced and it will timely file its “8-K” report which will disclose the details of the Audit. ACCR’s results of operations will be reflected in the pro forma consolidated financial statements which will be included in both the “8K” filing and the first Amendment to ACCR’s 10Ks as filed with the SEC. This filing will bring the Company one step closer to being an SEC fully registered and reporting entity.

Patrick J. Jensen, a Master Grower and Director of Access-Power, Inc. stated, “We are very pleased to have been approved and accepted as an audit client by our new Master Tax Advisor. With the engagement of this trusted analyst, ACCR has achieved yet another important goal as we move toward becoming a top integrated reseller of medical marijuana clone products. We are building our seed vault with such famous strains as Amnesia Haze™, Raspberry Cough™, The Original Glue™, Girl Scout Cookies™, Sour Diesel™, Tangerine™, Blue Dream™, Mango Skunk™, Critical CBD™, and the original Hawaii Maui Waui™ just to name a few."

In addition, the Company offers a variety of calming pet products on its website: http://www.mycbdpets.com . ACCR is a self-funded corporation, and there is no dilution in our common stock through the end of 2021. Access-Power, Inc. was formed in 1996 and is a Florida-based profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan. We are a publicly traded company with a drive for profitability, and a vision to embrace the future.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan medical marijuana clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR



