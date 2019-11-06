Noxopharm Announces Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Noxopharm has appointed Mr Alexander Hunter as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr Hunter is an experienced corporate finance and business executive with a background in high growth listed company operations in Australia and USA

Appointment provides key commercial and financial strength to the company in a period of planned significant corporate growth

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Alexander Hunter as its Chief Commercial Officer.



Mr Hunter has 15 years of experience in corporate finance, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions and growth company strategy in Australian and U.S. operating environments. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of an ASX listed energy company where he was part of an executive team that successfully transformed the US based business to grow annual revenue from $0 to over $200m, complete asset acquisitions of over $250m and raise over $300m in equity and debt.

He holds an MBA from University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, a Bachelor of Engineering, and postgraduate qualifications in corporate finance and business law.

Previously he held senior roles at ASX listed growth company Drillsearch Energy and corporate finance advisory firm RFC Ambrian. Prior to his career in corporate finance Mr Hunter worked for 10 years in project management of engineering and construction projects and corporate change management roles.

Mr Hunter’s strong corporate finance, commercial and operational skills will add important management strength to the Noxopharm executive team during a time of critical transformation for the Company as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

Dr Graham Kelly, Noxopharm CEO and Executive Chairman, said, “The Company’s upcoming period of corporate and business growth stemming from its proposed dual listing in 2020, and emerging opportunities from the development of Veyonda® and its planned expanded clinical program, require strengthening of the executive team with a seasoned corporate finance and business executive.

Alex brings this strength to the Noxopharm team and we are delighted that he is joining the Company at this exciting time. He will draw on his listed company financial and operating experience in Australia and the U.S. to help Noxopharm drive its growth objectives.”

About Noxopharm

Noxopharm is a clinical-stage Australian drug development company with offices in Sydney and New York. The Company has a primary focus on the development of Veyonda® and is the major shareholder in spin-out company, Nyrada Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact they use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “target”, “will” or “would” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions made by Noxopharm about circumstances and events that have not yet taken place. Although Noxopharm believes the forward-looking statements to be reasonable, they are not certain. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the Company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made by Noxopharm that the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are accurate and undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements.



