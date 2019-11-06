Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on Its Advanced Programmed T Cell Therapies at the 61st ASH Annual Meeting

Company to Present Four Oral Presentations and Two Posters

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced four oral and two poster presentations related to its AUTO1, AUTO2 and AUTO3 programs at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, FL.



“We are pleased that AUTO1 data will be presented in three oral presentations at ASH. The data form the basis for our decision to move AUTO1 into a pivotal clinical trial in adult ALL, our highest priority program,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer of Autolus. “We are also looking forward to presenting data on our other hematological clinical programs at ASH. These presentations will further illustrate the significant progress we have made across our clinical portfolio this year.”

The abstracts have been published today and are available on the ASH website at https://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/ .

The oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: AUTO1 – A novel fast off CD19CAR delivers durable remissions and prolonged CAR T cell persistence with low CRS or neurotoxicity in adult ALL

Presenter: Dr Claire Roddie

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 2:45 PM Eastern Time

Title: AUTO1 – Therapy of pediatric B-ALL with a lower affinity CD19 CAR leads to enhanced expansion and prolonged CAR T cell persistence in patients with low bone marrow tumor burden, and is associated with a favorable toxicity profile

Presenter: Dr Sara Ghorashian

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 2:30 PM Eastern Time

Title: AUTO1 – Clonal dynamics of early responder and long-term persisting CAR-T cells in humans

Presenter: Dr Luca Biasco

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 8:15 AM Eastern Time

Title: AUTO3 – Ongoing Phase 1/2 ALEXANDER clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Presenter: Dr Kirit Ardeshna

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 3:15 PM Eastern Time

The poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: AUTO2 – Phase 1 First-in-Human study of AUTO2, the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell targeting APRIL for patients with relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

Presenter: Dr Rakesh Popat

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Eastern Time

Title: AUTO3 – Phase 1/2 AMELIA clinical trial of AUTO3 in patients with relapsed/refractory pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (pALL)

Presenter: Professor Persis Amrolia

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Eastern Time

About AUTO1

AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in safety - while maintaining similar levels of efficacy - compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the T cells' abilities to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In 2018, Autolus signed a license agreement under which Autolus acquired global rights from UCL Business plc (UCLB), the technology-transfer company of UCL, to develop and commercialize AUTO1 for the treatment of B cell malignancies. AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies, one in pediatric ALL and one in adult ALL.

About AUTO3

AUTO3 is a programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity. By simultaneously targeting two B cell antigens, AUTO3 is designed to minimize relapse due to single antigen loss in patients with B cell malignancies. AUTO3 is currently being tested in pediatric ALL in the AMELIA clinical trial and in diffuse large B cell lymphoma in the ALEXANDER clinical trial.

About AUTO2

AUTO2 is the first dual-targeting programmed T cell product candidate binding to two targets on multiple myeloma cells. AUTO2 uses a human ligand, known as APRIL, which binds to two antigens, B cell Maturation Antigen, or BCMA, and the transmembrane activator and CAML interactor, or TACI, both of which are expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cancer cells. AUTO2 is designed to address a key escape route used by hematological cancers in response to T cell therapies.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

