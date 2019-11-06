Bombora Recognized as One of New York’s Fastest-growing Companies by Crain’s New York Business

Leader in Intent Data is No. 37 on the 2019 Fast 50

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombora , the leading provider of B2B Intent data, is among the fastest growing companies in New York, according to Crain’s New York Business. The company ranked as the 37th fastest growing company on the publisher’s annual Fast 50 list, thanks to a 425% three-year growth rate.



“Rapid growth is a recognition from the market that you’re doing something right,” said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “The Fast 50 list is full of New York companies that have identified a market need and responded, and it’s an honor for Bombora to be included among these other visionary companies that are helping consumers and businesses. We’ve built the company for sustained growth and look forward to enjoying that as we continue to meet the needs of our clients and partners.”

Bombora’s flagship product, Company Surge®, shows B2B marketers which companies are actively interested in specific products and services. To discern this rising interest, Bombora monitors 5,000 topics being consumed globally across the B2B web. The monitoring provides a baseline of the interest from within a company on each topic. Increased interest in a particular topic signals the research that happens prior to a purchase. Marketers and their agencies can then advertise to, call on, email, and customize content for the right prospects just as those prospects are entering a buying phase. A personalized sample of this data can be had for no-cost at www.bombora.com .

The Crain’s New York Business Fast 50 is an annual spotlight on some of New York’s new and accelerating businesses. This year’s top finishers are ranked by their three-year revenue growth, in this case the percentage change between 2015 and 2018 gross income. The complete list can be viewed at https://www.crainsnewyork.com/awards/2019-fast-50 and in the November 4 print issue of Crain’s New York Business.

About Bombora

Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com .

About Crain’s New York Business

Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com , its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city’s diverse business communities, Crain’s New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here, and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.

