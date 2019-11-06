Dama Financial Partners with PayWana(TM) to Provide Scan-and-Go Checkout Experiences at Retail Locations Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Dama Financial, through a new strategic partnership, is integrating its PaytenderSM payment processing software and its online banking solution, Dama Premier, with PayWana self-service technology. PayWana’s automated kiosk machines serve as a point-of-sale solution that reduces consumer wait times, increases average ticket size, reduces expenses and minimizes or eliminates cash-handling slippage for retail locations.

The PayWana solution enters the market as more retailers rely on innovation and technology to maximize profits, improve order accuracy and exceed consumer expectations. The customizable self-ordering kiosk can deliver workflow efficiency to cash-intensive retail businesses with a simple, effective and easy-to-use interface.

“Consumers expect frictionless transactions online and in-person. The combination of Paywana and PaytenderSM fulfills this vision of shorter lines and the ability to shop and pay at your own pace. Cash-intensive businesses have unique challenges that this PayWana-Paytender partnership solves,” said Ash Otocki, PayWana VP of Partnerships.

PaytenderSM is an app-based consumer wallet that allows its users to make electronic payments via QR “scan-and-go” technology. As a result, consumers have the option to experience an entirely automated and cashless checkout process using just their phone. Meanwhile, Paywana merchants will be able to track Paytender sales from receipt to electronic settlement within their premier accounts, managed by Dama.

“The integration of PaytenderSM with Paywana self-ordering kiosks revolutionizes the retail checkout process, making it frictionless and automated. PayWana and PaytenderSM software represents the future of consumer checkouts and will no doubt become standard technology at quick service retailers,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Dama Financial.

About PayWana

PayWana provides self-ordering kiosks and software solutions to cash-intensive industries. Leveraging its SaaS platform and ecosystem, PayWana helps cash intensive businesses by reducing customer wait times, increasing average ticket spend, reducing operating expenses, and minimizing or altogether eliminating the handling of cash by store personnel. For more information, visit www.PayWana.com .

About Dama Financial

Dama Financial, as an agent of its partnering banks, provides access to transparent, sustainable banking and payment solutions to cash-intensive industries. Using innovative technology, data and artificial intelligence, Dama Financial exceeds the compliance and regulatory requirements for servicing high-risk businesses. Dama Financial’s industry experts are enabling another unbanked category to achieve their potential by removing the barriers that exclude them from accessing fundamental financial solutions. For more information, visit www.DamaFinancial.com .

Dama Financial is an agent of its partnering financial institutions and licensed money transmitters. Customer funds are deposited into a custodial account maintained for the benefit of account holders at one or more FDIC-insured institutions. Fees, terms and conditions apply to depositing funds into and using an Account managed by Dama. Account Terms and Conditions and Fee Schedule are available upon registration to access the online application.

