KDG Wins Silver Davey Award for Drexel University Crowdfunding Design

KDG won a silver Davey Award for its Drexel University higher ed crowdfunding campaign.

KDG has helped design, develop, and support Drexel’s day of giving for over four years.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s Lehigh Valley web development and UI/UX design teams were awarded a silver Davey Award for their groundbreaking day of giving design for Drexel University’s annual crowdfunding campaign.

The Davey Awards recognize small firms (the “Davids”) among “Goliath” design agencies. KDG previously won three Davey Awards in 2017.

“We’re honored to be recognized again,” says Matt Harwick, AVP of Design at KDG. “It’s great that there are organizations out there seeking to recognize the smaller companies making a big impact.”

Over 4,200 donors visited Drexel’s site and donated through the custom, gamified giving portal. Nearly $1 million was raised in less than 24 hours. Donors came from around the world.

The interactive donor portal used building blocks and a blueprint theme that echoed the school’s renowned engineering and architecture departments. Meanwhile, a secret game opened for certain donors, allowing them to try their hand at some online puzzles. Winners had their donations increased with added gifts made possible by Drexel’s generous friends.

KDG and Drexel have partnered up for the annual day of giving since 2016. The inaugural campaign was lauded by numerous organizations, even winning a platinum Case award in fundraising.

To learn more about Drexel’s 2018 campaign, visit: https://kyledavidgroup.com/case-studies/drexel-crowdfunding-2018/



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



