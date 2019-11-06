MacroGenics Announces Flotetuzumab Presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting 2019

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the clinical and preclinical abstracts related to flotetuzumab, the Company’s investigational bispecific CD123 x CD3 DART® molecule, to be presented at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Orlando, Florida, from December 7-10, 2019.

“We look forward to presenting updated data from the Phase 1 monotherapy study of flotetuzumab in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “The oral presentations will focus on patients with refractory AML, who represent an extremely challenging population to treat, and where we believe there may be an opportunity to address a significant unmet need with flotetuzumab.”

Oral Presentations

Flotetuzumab, an Investigational CD123 x CD3 Bispecific DART® Protein, in Salvage Therapy for Primary Refractory and Early Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

Session Name: 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Disease

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Session Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM

Presentation Time: 2:45 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Tangerine 3 (WF3-4)

Immune Landscapes Predict Chemotherapy Resistance and Anti-Leukemic Activity of Flotetuzumab, an Investigational CD123 × CD3 Bispecific DART® Molecule, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Biology, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Markers in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Novel Treatment and Analytical Approaches to Heterogenous AML

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Session Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Presentation Time: 12:45 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Valencia BC (W415BC)

Poster Presentations

Flotetuzumab (FLZ), an Investigational CD123 x CD3 Bispecific DART® Protein-Induced Clustering of CD3+ T Cells and CD123+ AML Cells in Bone Marrow Biopsies Is Associated with Response to Treatment in Primary Refractory AML Patients

Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Biology, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Markers in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Effect of Ara-C on T-Cell Function and Flotetuzumab Activity in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

A Phase 1 Study of Flotetuzumab, a CD123 x CD3 DART® Protein, Combined with MGA012, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

The abstracts were published today on the ASH website at https://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.

Conference Call & Webcast

MacroGenics management and external guest speakers will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, December 9 at 8:00 P.M. ET to review the flotetuzumab data presented at the ASH annual meeting and discuss ongoing clinical development plans.

To participate in the MacroGenics ASH 2019 Conference Call, please dial (877) 303-6253 (domestic) or (973) 409-9610 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 3625435. A listen-only slide and audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART® are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company's therapeutic candidates, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com



