Aprea Therapeutics to Present Data from U.S. Phase 1b/2 MDS/AML Trial and French Phase 1b/2 MDS/AML Trial at 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Company to host Clinical Update meeting and webcast on Monday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein p53, today announced that it will present updated data from two Phase 1b/2 clinical studies at 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH) on December 9, 2019. Data from the US Phase 1b/2 Trial and interim results from the French Phase 1b/2 Trial for its lead candidate APR-246 in combination with Azacitidine (AZA) in patients with TP53 mutant Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) were both chosen for oral presentations.



Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: Phase 2 Results of APR-246 and Azacitidine (AZA) in Patients with TP53 mutant Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Oligoblastic Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Date & Time : Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:15 am ET

Oral Abstract Session : 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes—Clinical Studies: Targeting Gene Mutations in MDS

Abstract: 676

Location : Orange County Convention Center, W311ABCD

Presenter : David A Sallman, M.D., Assistant Member, Malignant Hematology Department H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Tampa, Florida

Title: APR-246 combined with Azacitidine (AZA) in TP53 mutated myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A phase 2 study by the Groupe Francophone des Myélodysplasies (GFM)

Date & Time : Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:30 am ET

Oral Abstract Session : 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes—Clinical Studies: Targeting Gene Mutations in MDS

Abstract: 677

Location : Orange County Convention Center, W311ABCD

Presenter: Thomas Cluzeau, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Clinical Hematology, Cote d’Azur University, Nice, France

Details of the Company’s Clinical Update meeting and webcast are as follows:

Time and Date : Monday, December 9 at 12:00 pm ET

Location : Hyatt Regency Orlando, Rainbow Spring 2 Room, 9801 International Drive, Orlando, Florida

Webcast : The Clinical Update meeting will be webcast live and can be accessed from "Events Calendar" in the News and Events section of the company's website at Link

Presentation : The presentation will be available as a PDF on the Company’s website at Link

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contacts: Christian S. Schade President and Chief Executive Officer chris.schade@aprea.com Gregory A. Korbel, Ph.D. Vice President of Business Development greg.korbel@aprea.com



