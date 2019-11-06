uniQure Announces Clinical Data Presentations at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, today announced that six data presentations will be delivered at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place in Orlando, Florida.

“We are looking forward to our strong presence at ASH next month,” stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure. “The breadth of data to be presented at ASH this year represents the continued development of uniQure’s industry-leading gene therapy platform and expertise in the hemophilia field.”

Investor and Analyst Breakfast and Webcast

uniQure management will host an investor & analyst breakfast featuring Steven Pipe, M.D., professor of pediatrics and pathology and pediatric medical director of the hemophilia and coagulation disorders program at the University of Michigan, (AMT-061), who will review the 12-month follow-up data on etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) presented at ASH. The investor & analyst breakfast will take place on Monday, December 9, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET, at the Hilton Orlando, Florida.

The meeting will be webcast live along with slides and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.uniQure.com

To request attendance at the meeting, please RSVP to Investors@uniQure.com by November 30, 2019, as space is limited.

Specific details on uniQure’s presentations at ASH include:

Title: One Year Data from a Phase 2b Trial of AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant), an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Session Name: 801. Gene Therapy and Transfer: Poster II Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019 Presentation Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Title: Stable FIX Expression and Durable Reductions in Bleeding and Factor IX Consumption for up to 4 Years Following AMT-060 Gene Therapy in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Session Name: 801. Gene Therapy and Transfer: Poster I Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Presentation Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Title: Seroprevalence of Pre-Existing Nabs Against AAV1, 2, 5, 6 and 8 in South African Hemophilia B Patient Population Session Name: 801. Gene Therapy and Transfer: Poster II Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019 Presentation Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Title: Evaluation of a Blood Coagulation Factor IX Variant that Functions Independently of Factor VIII as an Alternative Treatment of Hemophilia A Session Name: 321. Blood Coagulation and Fibrinolytic Factors: Poster I Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Presentation Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Title: Prophylactic Treatment in People with Severe Hemophilia B in the US: An Analysis of Real-World Healthcare System Costs and Clinical Outcomes Session Name: 901. Health Services Research—Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster I Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Presentation Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Title: Clearance of Vector DNA Following Systemic Administration of AAV5-hFIX or AAV5-hFIX Padua in Patients with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Session Name: 801. Gene Therapy and Transfer: Poster I Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Presentation Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

The conference abstracts were made available today and can be accessed through this link: ASH abstracts .

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of etranacogene dezaparvovec to be a first-in-class or best-in-class gene therapy for patients with hemophilia B, the ability to add up to six additional patients before the end of September 2019, and whether top-line data from the Phase III trial can be shared next year or ever. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks associated with our and our collaborators’ clinical development activities, clinical results, collaboration arrangements, corporate reorganizations and strategic shifts, regulatory oversight, product commercialization and intellectual property claims, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in uniQure’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 29, 2019. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA: Maria E. Cantor Eva M. Mulder Tom Malone Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Direct: 339-970-7558 Mobile: 617-680-9452 Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79 Mobile: 339-223-8541 m.cantor@uniQure.com e.mulder@uniQure.com t.malone@uniQure.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.