Carrie Russell Named President and General Manager of Equifax® Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax announced today that its Canadian business is now under the direction of Carrie Russell. Russell takes on the role of President and General Manager of Equifax Canada, following former President Lisa Nelson’s move to manage Equifax Australia.



Previously, Russell was a senior executive at Canadian and global financial institutions and technology companies. At TD, she led some of the largest business lines including Everyday Banking, Payments and Savings, and the Merchant Services and Correspondent Brokerage businesses. She was the executive sponsor on significant technology enablement programs, including the human resource systems transformation and the introduction of chip payments to the Canadian marketplace.

Additionally, Russell served as the chair of the Operations Board of the Canadian Bankers Association and on the board of Interac, a Canadian interbank network that links financial institutions and other enterprises for the purpose of exchanging electronic financial transactions. As CMO at D+H (now Finastra), Russell led the reposition of the company as one of Canada’s largest Fintech players and the strategic assessment of several mergers and acquisitions, globally. Most recently, she has been advising and consulting both incumbent banks and new Fintech players on partnering for growth.

“Carrie has had a remarkable career at the intersection of the financial services and technology industries,” said John Hartman, President of Equifax International. “We know her expertise will help further Equifax Canada’s business imperatives as she works closely with our customers to develop even more relevant and impactful solutions for Canadian businesses and consumers. Equifax Canada is continuing on an important and foundational transformation, and we’re pleased to welcome Carrie to lead the business forward through this new chapter.”

“Equifax’s leadership in data, insights and analytics are valued enablers of the financial ecosystem. I’m excited to be leading the Canadian team at a pivotal time for the industry and evolving market,” said Russell. “I look forward to working with Equifax’s exceptional customers and partners to bring new innovations and insights to the market.”

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide.

