Slalom’s New South Florida Office Receives Key to Miami-Dade County

Firm seen as key partner in city’s burgeoning business landscape

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom’s Miami office, led by Beau Williamson, received the key to Miami-Dade County from Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez as an honoree at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council Annual Meeting & Key Ceremony on November 4, 2019. Slalom was honored for its expansion into Miami and its commitment to bringing jobs and business to the area.



“Miami is a natural fit for a global consultancy like Slalom, as our connected, diverse talent base and thriving innovation ecosystem support their growth and expansion,” said Miami-Dade Beacon Council President & CEO Michael A. Finney. “We’re thrilled to have a partner like Slalom and leaders like Beau in Miami, and excited to support Mayor Gimenez in presenting Slalom with a Key to Miami-Dade County. Committed to investing in the local community, we look forward to the positive impact Slalom can have on Miami-Dade’s rapid transformation, starting with the 200 jobs they are bringing to the Miami office alone.”

As a leading modern and global consulting firm in strategy, technology, and business transformation, Slalom’s expertise also closely aligns with Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s target industries – Aviation, Banking & Finance, Creative Design, Hospitality & Tourism, Technology, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Trade & Logistics.

“We’re excited about working in Miami because it both allows us to service a growing market, and it creates more opportunity to attract and retain the region’s top talent, rather than having them leave Miami for lucrative jobs elsewhere,” said Slalom Florida General Manager Beau Williamson. “We’re honored to be recognized by Mr. Finney and Mayor Gimenez for the investment we’re making in Miami, and we are excited by the future work we will do together to continue the economic and business growth of this community.”

“Global firms choose Miami-Dade County again and again for our diverse talent, international access and unparalleled lifestyle,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “As Slalom establishes their Florida headquarters in Miami-Dade they will enjoy immediate access to our dynamic business community and burgeoning tech and innovation ecosystem.”

Through partnership with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and other local community organizations, Slalom will look to service clients of all industries and backgrounds in helping them grow and develop the capabilities necessary to succeed in today’s every-changing business environment. As Slalom’s presence grows in the area, roles will become available that help build toward the firm’s state-wide plan of employing 600 local consultants.

Beau Williamson receives key to Miami-Dade County. Slalom General Manager, Beau Williamson, pictured with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.



