ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Presentations highlight lead product candidate ADCT-402 as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas



Updated interim data from pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ADCT-402 selected for oral presentation

Company to host investor event on Sunday, December 8

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that two abstracts on ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) have been selected for an oral and poster presentation at the upcoming 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held December 7-10, 2019, in Orlando, FL.

Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Oncology Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics, said, “We look forward to sharing updated interim efficacy data from our pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ADCT-402 in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), which demonstrate its encouraging single-agent clinical activity and manageable toxicity in a difficult-to-treat patient population and support our plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2020. In addition, we are pleased to share information about our Phase 1 trial evaluating ADCT-402 plus durvalumab. These presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting validate the potential of ADCT-402 to fill a significant unmet medical need for heavily pretreated patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, both as a single agent and in combination with approved therapies.”

Oral Presentation

Title: Interim Futility Analysis of a Phase 2 Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine, a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 757

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Novel Therapies in Relapsed/Refractory Disease

Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2019; 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, W304ABCD

Presenter: Carmelo Carlo-Stella, MD, Humanitas Cancer Center, Humanitas University

Poster Presentation

Title: Safety and Anti-Tumor Activity Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine and Durvalumab in Diffuse Large B-Cell, Mantle Cell, or Follicular Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 2807

Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019; 6 – 8 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Presenter: Craig Moskowitz, MD, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Health System

For more information about the ASH Annual Meeting, visit https://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/ .

ADC Therapeutics to Host Event



ADC Therapeutics will host an investor and analyst event beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 8, 2019. This event will not be webcast.

About ADCT-402

ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human CD19 and conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer cytotoxin. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ADCT-402 is designed to be internalized by the cell, following which the warhead is released. The warhead is designed to bind irreversibly to DNA to create highly potent interstrand cross-links that block DNA strand separation, thus disrupting essential DNA metabolic processes such as replication and ultimately resulting in cell death. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. ADCT-402 is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) ( NCT03589469 ), a Phase 1b trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) ( NCT03684694 ) and a Phase 1b trial in combination with durvalumab in patients with R/R DLBCL, MCL or follicular lymphoma ( NCT03685344 ). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to ADCT-402 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL and MCL.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers with significant unmet need. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development. ADCT-402, the Company’s lead product candidate, has demonstrated significant single-agent clinical activity across a broad population of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, including difficult-to-treat patients. ADCT-301, the Company’s second lead product candidate, has demonstrated clinical activity in heavily pretreated patients with Hodgkin lymphoma and, based on its mechanism of action, also has potential for the treatment of solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ .

Investors Contact

Amanda Hamilton

ADC Therapeutics

amanda.hamilton@adctherapeutics.com

Tel: +1 917-288-7023

EU Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Dynamics Group

amu@dynamicsgroup.ch

Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231

USA Media Contact

Annie Starr

6 Degrees

astarr@6degreespr.com

Tel.: +1 973-415-8838



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.