Geron Announces Two Poster Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that two abstracts related to imetelstat, the Company's first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, have been accepted for presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held in Orlando, Florida from December 7-10, 2019. The abstracts were published today on the ASH website at www.hematology.org.



Poster Presentations

Title: IMerge: A Study to Evaluate Imetelstat (GRN163L) in Transfusion-Dependent Subjects with IPSS Low or Intermediate-1 Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) That Is Relapsed/Refractory to Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent (ESA) Treatment (Abstract #4248)

Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes—Clinical Studies: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Session Time: 6:00 p.m. ET - 8:00 p.m. ET



As of this year, ASH has created a new category for abstract submissions called Trials in Progress. Abstracts for this category describe innovative clinical trials that have not reached their primary endpoint to provide opportunities for early engagement and collaboration amongst investigators, translational research, clinical and industry investigators, statisticians and regulators. The Phase 3 IMerge clinical trial will be presented as a poster in this new category, and the details of the trial design are described in the abstract.

Title: Combination Treatment with Imetelstat, a Telomerase Inhibitor, and Ruxolitinib Depletes Myelofibrosis Hematopoietic Stem Cells and Progenitor Cells (Abstract #2963)

Session Name: 635. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Basic Science: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Session Time: 6:00 p.m. ET - 8:00 p.m. ET



The abstract reports results from early, nonclinical experiments on the potential effect of combining imetelstat and ruxolitinib on malignant myelofibrosis (MF) cells. The experiments explored the hypothesis that the combination of imetelstat and ruxolitinib might create a treatment regimen for MF that could be more efficacious than using either drug alone in reducing myelofibrosis hematopoietic stem cells and hematopoietic progenitor cells. In the experiments, the regimen of sequential treatment of ruxolitinib followed by imetelstat resulted in greater reductions in the MF hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, compared to when either drug was used alone or simultaneously. In addition, the sequential treatment regimen did not affect normal hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. As stated in the abstract, these findings suggest that an additive inhibitory activity against malignant myelofibrosis hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells can be achieved using a sequential treatment regimen of ruxolitinib followed by imetelstat.

About Imetelstat

Imetelstat is a novel, first-in-class telomerase inhibitor exclusively owned by Geron and being developed in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Early clinical data suggest imetelstat may have disease-modifying activity through the suppression of malignant progenitor cell clone proliferation, which allows potential recovery of normal hematopoiesis. Ongoing clinical studies of imetelstat consist of IMerge, a Phase 2/3 trial in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and IMbark, a Phase 2 trial in Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis (MF). Imetelstat has been granted Fast Track designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for both the treatment of patients with non-del(5q) lower risk MDS who are refractory or resistant to an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent and for patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk MF whose disease has relapsed after or is refractory to janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor treatment.

About Geron

Geron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding: (i) that imetelstat may have disease-modifying activity; and (ii) other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (i) whether imetelstat actually demonstrates disease-modifying activity in patients; and (ii) whether imetelstat has adequate patent protection and freedom to operate. Additional information on the above risks and uncertainties and additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors,” including Geron’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, Geron disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

