Vineti and WuXi AppTec Advanced Therapies Collaborate to Simplify Manufacturing Supply Chain for Advanced Therapies

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, a leading provider of a digital platform of record for personalized therapies, and WuXi AppTec Advanced Therapies, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) have entered into a collaborative agreement to unite Vineti's ordering and traceability platform directly with WuXi's manufacturing facilities in order to bring an end-to-end solution to mutual customers.



“We are excited to establish a collaboration with WuXi AppTec Advanced Therapies to enable developers of innovative and personalized advanced therapies manufacturing at WuXi AppTec’s Advanced Therapies facilities to enjoy the benefits of our Personalized Therapy Management Platform (PTM), providing logistics, scheduling, distribution, tracking, Chain of Identity, Chain of Custody, and Chain of Condition in real time,” said Amy DuRoss, CEO and Co-Founder of Vineti.

“We are pleased to be part of Vineti's partnership program to support both customers that seek to promote streamlining personalized therapies from specimen connections to manufacturing,” said Felix Hsu, Senior Vice President and Global Head of WuXi AppTec Advanced Therapies. “With our leading integrated manufacturing and testing services, we believe we can bring even more speed, reliability and security to an already complex manufacturing and supply chain. We are committed to helping our partners deliver more innovative therapies to patients and the market sooner.”

The goal for the collaboration is to leverage platforms from both WuXi Advanced Therapies and Vineti, such that more novel therapies are able to be developed, manufactured, tested and released faster and with greater predictability, compliance and patient safety to benefit patients worldwide.

About Vineti

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti software solution aligns and orchestrates the cell and gene therapy process and improve product performance overall. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic therapies. The platform can also be harnessed for drug products requiring companion diagnostics or REMS programs. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform will be in use in hundreds of leading medical centers world-wide in 2019, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling more than 3,500 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi’s dream that “every drug can be made and every disease can be treated.” Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

About WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU)

The advanced therapies business unit of WuXi AppTec is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that is reducing the complexities of manufacturing by providing integrated platforms that enable cell and gene therapies to be developed, manufactured, and released faster and with greater predictability. Please visit www.advancedtherapies.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Salerno for Vineti

Director, PR and Scientific Communications

HDMZ, Inc.

joseph.salerno@hdmz.com





or





Min Park

Sr. Director, Marketing

WuXi AppTec Advanced Therapies

min.park@wuxiapptec.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.