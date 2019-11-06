Triax Technologies’ CTO to Speak About Construction Site Connectivity at United Rentals Total Control & Innovation Conference

Triax to Showcase Spot-r IoT Communication Hub, Wearables, Equipment Sensor Technology

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of technology for the connected jobsite, today announced that Justin Morgenthau, its CTO, will speak at the United Rentals Total Control & Innovation Conference, taking place Nov. 11-13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. During the session, he will discuss the growing need for jobsite connectivity and key considerations for selecting a communication protocol.



“Construction technology has grown at a fast pace as contractors see the benefits of safer, more connected jobsites,” said Morgenthau. “Instead of manual safety checks, automated IoT networks today can alert site supervisors to falls as they happen, allow workers to immediately communicate any hazards, and sound automated alarms to notify everyone of an evacuation. Yet, the challenge lies in understanding which communication protocols to use and how to effectively and reliably connect people, machinery and tools. This session will focus on the different connectivity platforms available and how contractors can choose the right one for their jobsites.”

Who: Justin Morgenthau, CTO, Triax Technologies, Inc.

What: “Jobsite Connectivity Options: Pros and Cons of Leading Communication Protocols”

Where: United Rentals Total Control & Innovation Conference, W Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas

When: Wed., Nov 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. CT

Additionally, Triax Technologies will exhibit its IoT-based Spot-r communication hub at the Innovation Expo. Spot-r is used by leading contractors to achieve greater connectivity and visibility on the jobsite, improving safety and efficiency.

About United Rentals Total Control & Innovation Conference

The United Rentals Total Control & Innovation Conference is the company’s annual customer forum, bringing together United Rentals customers and partners, equipment manufacturers and other experts to discuss the shift toward the digital worksite. The agenda includes best practices, new technologies and how to use actionable data to bring digital transformation to equipment fleet management and improve financial performance – all while ensuring worker safety.

At the conference, industry experts and thought leaders will discuss how digital innovations improve worksite operations, optimize equipment fleets and bolster the bottom line.

About Triax Technologies

Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers a fully connected IoT jobsite platform through a proprietary communication hub designed for construction, heavy industrial and other challenging IT environments. Its flagship Spot-r system elevates jobsite visibility, safety, security and risk by connecting workers, equipment and project managers through a scalable, minimal infrastructure network, sensors and a cloud-based dashboard. By providing real-time, data-driven visibility into jobsite access, worker and equipment location, manpower and safety incidents, Spot-r enables intelligent, actionable insight, helping firms streamline processes and work smarter. The company is privately held and based in Norwalk, Conn.

More information can be found at: https://www.triaxtec.com/

