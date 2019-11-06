Registration Opens for the 11th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference 2020 in London

Air Mission Planning 2020

SMi Reports: Registration for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 is now open.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 11th annual Air Mission Planning and Support conference will take place on 21 – 22 April 2020, in London. Following its success from preceding events, this year’s conference will promise a heavier emphasis on the technological innovations in air mission planning as well as the challenges it will face through these advancements. Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 will dive into aspects of maximising air power to provide agile end to end mission support.The two-day agenda will be offering a holistic agenda, with commanding officers, senior leaders, operators and industry experts, offering thoughts on mission planning from the rotary to fast-jet perspective. The discussion will focus on the systems and developments that bring allied partners closer together and improve the operational capacity of individual air forces.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by 13th December. Register at www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/EINPR1 Key reasons to attend:- The sole conference focusing on all areas of air mission planning including fast-jet, heavy-lift, rotary perspectives and more. - Wide range of international speakers from top air systems development and procurement.- Concentrating on technological aspects regarding next generation mission support.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up will be released soon. Register at www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/EINPR1 Air Mission Planning and Support21st – 22nd April 2020St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



