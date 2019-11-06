SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. Reminds AZZ and BE Investors of Class Actions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. reminds shareholders of these recently commenced class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of AZZ, Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation. If you purchased shares in either of these companies during the class periods below, please contact David Titus at (212) 952-0602 if interested in acting as lead plaintiff for either of these cases.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In general, the lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from its investments during the class period. You do not need to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

AZZ, Inc. (AZZ)

Class period: July 3, 2018 - October 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about AZZ, Inc.’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result, the complaint alleges that defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Class period: July 26, 2018 - September 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants in the registration statement and throughout the class period made statements about its business, operations, and prospects, that were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The complaint alleges that when the true details entered the market, investors suffered damages.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at the contact information below.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Richard B. Brualdi, rbrualdi@brualdilawfirm,.com

Gaitri Boodhoo, gboodhoo@brualdlawfirm.com

David Titus, dtitus@brualdilawfirm.com

The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C.

Telephone: (212) 952-0602

Website: www.brualdilawfirm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.