PIMCO to Liquidate the PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, is to close and liquidate the PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (the “Fund”).



PIMCO regularly reviews its product range to ensure it is meeting the requirements of clients in continuing to add value. Following careful consideration the decision has been made to close the Fund.

The last day of trading on NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE Arca”) for the Fund is expected to be December 11, 2019. Effective upon the close of business on December 11, 2019, the Fund will no longer accept orders for the purchase of Creation Units. Beginning when the Fund commences liquidation of its portfolio, the Fund may not pursue its investment objective or engage in normal business activities, except for the purposes of winding up its business and affairs, preserving the value of its assets, paying its liabilities, and distributing its remaining assets to shareholders.

The liquidation date for the Fund will be on or about December 18, 2019 (“Liquidation Date”). There can be no assurance that there will be a market for the purchase or sale of Fund shares during the time between the market close on December 11, 2019 and the Liquidation Date, because Fund shares will not be traded on NYSE Arca.

In connection with the liquidation, any share of the Fund outstanding on the Liquidation Date will be automatically redeemed as of the close of business on the Liquidation Date without the imposition of customary redemption transaction fees. In exchange for such shares, proceeds of the liquidation will be distributed in accordance with ordinary settlement times. Although the liquidation is not expected to be a taxable event for the Fund, for taxable shareholders, the automatic redemption of shares of the Fund on the Liquidation Date will generally be treated as a sale that may result in a gain or loss for federal income tax purposes. Instead of waiting until the Liquidation Date, a shareholder may voluntarily sell his or her shares on NYSE Arca (subject to customary transaction fees) until the market close on December 11, 2019.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Fund may call 888-400-4ETF (888-400-4383).

Contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 212-597-1054

Email: agnes.crane@pimco.com



