Digital Ally to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results on Thursday, November 14 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Lenexa, KS, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announces that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, November 14 at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the status of its patent infringement litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc. ("Axon," formerly known as TASER International, Inc.) and insight into fourth quarter 2019 and 2020. The Company will release its operating results for the third quarter of 2019 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #3162567 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from November 14, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on January 14, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #3162567.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com





