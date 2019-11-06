Chris Cabrera Named Executive of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

Sales Performance Management Veteran Recognized For Outstanding Industry Leadership in Enterprise Technology Software

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chris Cabrera, CEO and founder of Xactly , was named Executive of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business 2019. The organization’s annual “Executive of the Year” program rewards companies, products, and people leading their respective industries.



In 2005, Chris Cabrera founded Xactly , now the leading Sales Performance Management (SPM) solution. Cabrera recognized the early opportunity in cloud-based software to automate processes, collect data, and create powerful analytical tools to improve efficiencies for sales organizations. Since 2017, Xactly has acquired three companies to build out its product suite and helps over 1,600+ customers around the world to transform their sales organizations.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to work alongside talented, hard-working people throughout my career who have challenged me to think bigger and have inspired me to be a better leader each day,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “The sales industry is undergoing tremendous innovation and change, and there is more work to be done to further integrate comprehensive data analytics and predictions into sales team planning and performance. I’m looking forward to the years ahead.”

Cabrera has spent 14 years building a vibrant, values-based culture as Xactly’s leader, centered around giving back to the community. Xactly is a supporter of a range of organizations, including A Precious Child, Shiloh House, and Girls on the Run. Cabrera has also tackled larger industry issues, specifically equal gender pay. In April, Xactly released a report, The State of Gender Equality in Sales , which revealed new insights about the pay disparity between men and women within sales organizations across industries.

In 2019, Xactly has collectively won three workplace awards, including a Top Workplace, by the Denver Post, a Best Work Place by the Bay Area News Group, and a Great Place to Work for the sixth consecutive time by Fortune Magazine. The company has won 17 great workplace awards over the past 14 years.

“We are so proud to reward Chris Cabrera for his outstanding 2019 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™-- the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

©2019 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

