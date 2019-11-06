Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced that the Company’s CFO, Elias Nader, will participate at the following upcoming financial conferences.



Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Location: Sheraton Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Date: November 12, 2019

ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Date: November 13, 2019

Both events offer 1x1 meetings only with no formal presentation or webcast provided. Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with the Company should contact their respective sales representative at Craig-Hallum Capital and ROTH Capital.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading display processing and video delivery solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L Perry

P: +1-214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: info@pixelworks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.