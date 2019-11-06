Prophix Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Anita McArter, Named Among Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS

McArter Honored Based on Proven Software Leadership Capabilities and Business Achievements

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced Anita McArter, Vice President of Channels and Alliances, has been named #17 on the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2019 list in recognition of her exceptional leadership skills and business accomplishments.



The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS award is presented by The Software Report, which provides industry executives, professionals and investors with important news and information on the software industry. The 2019 women leader awardees were selected based on the close evaluation of more than 3,500 nomination submissions received. The Software Report paid particular attention to substantive comments about each nominee’s character and accomplishments, as well as the degree to which the nominee positively impacted her organization and the software industry.

“Anita is an invaluable resource at Prophix and lives by our corporate mission to deliver the highest levels of innovation and service to our fast-growing customer base,” said Alok Ajmera, President & COO, Prophix. “We’re delighted the industry is recognizing what we at Prophix have long known: that Anita is one of the power players in the SaaS field and helps everyone around her perform better thanks to her outstanding example. Congratulations to Anita on this very well-deserved honor.”

In her role at Prophix, McArter is tasked with managing and directing the go-to-market strategy for the Prophix Partner Network. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the IT and telecommunications industry to the company. Since joining Prophix in 2009 as a Regional Sales Manager, McArter quickly rose through the company, serving in increasingly senior positions including Director of Microsoft Alliances and Director of Channels and Alliances before assuming her current role. Prior to joining Prophix, McArter held senior sales positions at Oracle and Toronto Hydro Telecom.

About Prophix

Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps midmarket companies achieve their goals more successfully with its innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, planning and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities and driving competitive advantage. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow.

Contact:

Rachel Douglas

Prophix

+1 (905) 279-8711 Ext: 502

rdouglas@prophix.com

Derek Delano

Tier One Partners

+1 (617) 335-9516

ddelano@tieronepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.