HempAmericana Commences Significant Online CBD Sales Activity Following Launch of eCommerce Portal

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is excited to announce the initiation of live ecommerce sales of premium CBD-based products through the Company’s new online sales portal ( hempamericana.com ). The Company has already received a growing number of orders for full-spectrum CBD oil, with sales of 125mg thru 2000mg 1oz bottles already booked and in transit.

“The initial market response has been extremely gratifying to see,” commented Salvadore Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana. “Following the official launch of our new online CBD sales portal, traffic has been strong and we anticipate robust sales growth ahead.”

The Company accelerated its timeframe to launch the online sales portal in response to research demonstrating a further jump in the growth rate for the overall CBD-based products market during the back half of 2019. According to research from MRFR, the global CBD market, which was valued at just over 3.08 billion in 2018, is estimated to register a CAGR of 125.58% from 2019 to 2026. The Brightfield Group joins in this appraisal, noting that 2019 alone is expected to show growth of over 900%.

Management believes that this rampant growth is due to widespread mainstream consumer adoption of CBD and CBD-based products. This mainstream adoption trend has accelerated as CBD products have become increasingly common on the shelves of major brand name physical retail stores. This increased awareness is feeding back into online search and ecommerce portal opportunities, creating a growing opportunity for HempAmericana and its shareholders.

Mr. Rosillo continued, “The market for CBD-based products continues to thrive, with growth accelerating aggressively so far in 2019, especially during the second half of the year. It’s the perfect time to be fully engaged as a major player in this market space. And we have a number of strategies set to roll out that will increase our share of the boom.”

Management also notes that the Company is currently in discussions with several potential distributors who are interested in helping HempAmericana sell its products on a much larger scale. More details will follow shortly.



About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com.

