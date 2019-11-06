Lincoln Military Housing Launches Workforce Recruitment Program As “Be a Part of the Change” Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) today announced the launch of a new workforce recruitment program as part of its “Be a Part of the Change” campaign. There are roughly 130 open maintenance and customer service positions throughout the Lincoln Military Housing portfolio.

“We are looking for people who strive each day to make a positive impact on the lives of our military families. At Lincoln Military Housing, we pride ourselves on serving those that serve our country and work hard to ensure our team members are dedicated to meeting and exceeding our residents’ expectations,” said Leslie Sylvester, VP of Performance and Development.

LMH is proud to be behind the changes occurring throughout the industry the military housing industry. LMH’s goal has, and will always be, to provide military families with exemplary service in a quality home environment and enrich their lives by creating vibrant neighborhoods, attractive homes and a variety of services and amenities. We are looking for individuals who share the passion and want to serve those who serve.

By providing a dynamic work environment, ongoing training, and opportunities for advancement, LMH is dedicated to developing our employees personally and professionally. LMH is proud of its highly skilled and caring team members at every level who are ready, willing, and able to improve the quality of life for military families, one resident at a time.

For a complete listing of job opportunities visit JOINLMH.com.

Brooke Scarbrough Lincoln Military Housing 757-618-6825 bscarbrough@lpsi.com



