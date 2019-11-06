Act-On Releases Customer-Driven Product Innovations, Enhances Ease-Of-Use For Marketing and Sales

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Ore., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading customer-driven marketing automation platform, announces its Fall 2019 Release of key product innovations dedicated to customer success. These new deliverables include:

A reimagined UX that unifies and simplifies finding and visualizing contact engagement data

Multiple updates to Act-On’s industry-leading native CRM integrations

Automated and free SSL certification

Act-On’s user experience enhancements include a 360-degree view of contact activities, which is the most used feature of the platform for both Sales and Marketing. It’s now easier than ever for any user to see full engagement, lead scores, account-associated scores, different segments and nurturing campaigns contacts are in, and other key capabilities that can help businesses increase their growth. In a world where there are thousands of sales leads, Act-On enables users to easily find what they need, such as contacts across nurture segments and lists. Act-On’s work on unifying contact data across the board is already proving to be a game changer for customers; as Media Cybernetics’ Talia Faigen says, this new functionality “makes it a breeze to find contact information to pull together for new lists and campaigns."

As part of the Fall 2019 Release, Act-On has drastically accelerated the sync time for native CRM integrations — including Microsoft Dynamics, Netsuite, Salesforce, and SugarCRM, among others — as the company focuses solely on a best-of-breed and open-ecosystem approach that empowers customers to build a marketing technology stack best suited for their business. Along with this shorter sync time, customers are instantly notified if there are any configuration errors, so marketing teams are better equipped to proactively maintain their complex martech integration stacks. Already offering more native CRM integrations than any other industry leader in the space, Act-On continues to form new partnerships with more easy-to-use CRMs, such as Pipeliner CRM. Additionally, several improvements to the bi-directional native integration with Netsuite rolled out this past quarter that further cements Act-On’s status of having the most robust native Netsuite integration of any marketing automation provider.

“Our primary responsibility is to help make our customers be more successful and efficient in engaging their customers while aligning marketing and sales,” said Aaron Johnson, Chief Product Officer of Act-On. “They shouldn’t ‘have to’ use a specific CRM for their marketing automation, encounter roadblocks outside their expertise, or not have streamlined workflows to execute their campaigns. By truly listening to our customers, we’re delivering new features and simplified processes that make a big difference in their marketing efforts.”

Other ease-of-use enhancements include eliminating the IT roadblock of SSL certificates by implementing an automated and free certification process for all new and renewing customers. This is in stark contrast to other vendors that now require customers to handle SSL certificates and renewals on their own, which is costly, error prone, and time consuming.

This past quarter, the Act-On team was proud to receive more industry analyst recognition as a Visionary in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management.

About Act-On Software

Act-On Software is the leader in adaptive marketing solutions that empower marketers to achieve the purposeful and personalized engagement that their business needs to thrive. Act-On makes customer data actionable, enabling marketers to strategize better business outcomes, drive more relevant multi-channel marketing, and generate higher customer lifetime value — all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

