TELUS expands smart home and connected business product suite with acquisition of ADT Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that it has completed the acquisition of ADT Security Services Canada, Inc. (ADT Canada). ADT Canada is one of Canada’s leading providers of security and automation solutions serving residential and business customers, with more than 500,000 customers and over 1,000 team members across the country. With its strong presence in Quebec, TELUS is proud to bring local leadership to a formerly American-owned Canadian company, repatriating ADT Canada and solidifying TELUS’ place as the leading provider of integrated connected home and security services.



“On behalf of the entire TELUS team, I am extremely pleased to welcome our newest customers and team members into the TELUS family,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “The acquisition of ADT Canada builds on TELUS’ commitment to leverage our globally recognised wireless and PureFibre networks and industry-leading customer service to improve the lives of Canadians, bringing state-of-the-art connectivity, control, and convenience to more homes and businesses, supported by our commitment to privacy and security. Perhaps most critically, this acquisition supports the continued advancement of our consumer health strategy which includes helping Canadians, notably elderly citizens, enjoy their independence for longer. With innovative products such as virtual care, home health monitoring and the Living Well Companion, more Canadians are now empowered to live independently while still receiving critical support, monitoring, and care from their team of health professionals from the comfort of their own home.”

TELUS SmartHome Security provides customers with peace of mind with 24/7 real-time monitoring for fires, floods, carbon monoxide leaks and break-ins, and the ability to easily manage their home directly from the TELUS SmartHome Security app.

“Homes and workplaces are increasingly adopting smart technologies, and the future is in automation,” explains François Gratton, Group President and Chair, TELUS Québec. “Our customers in eastern Quebec can already enjoy full control over their households and protect what is most important to them, even on the go, thanks to our user-friendly home connected services. Now, by leveraging the strong presence of our award-winning LTE network and the increase of smart devices connected to wireless networks, we will improve the daily lives of all our customers in the province, expand our offering to businesses of all sizes with integrated security solutions and leverage our technology and leadership position in health care.”



Now that the transaction has closed, TELUS and ADT Canada will work together over the coming months to integrate the businesses. During this transition period, ADT Canada customers will continue to receive and access services from ADT Canada as they always have. In the near future, ADT Canada customers will receive information from TELUS about new opportunities to save on their security services, including valuable offers, in addition to details regarding potential upgrades and innovative new features.

For more information about TELUS’ security and automation solutions, please visit telus.com.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about expected future events, including statements relating to the integration of the ADT Canada business by TELUS and the expected benefits of the acquisition. By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the plans described in this release or the benefits expected to be realized from the transaction will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are provided for the purpose of giving information about benefits expected to result from the acquisition of ADT Canada by TELUS and may not be appropriate for other purposes. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release is subject to the disclaimer and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in TELUS' 2019 second quarter Management’s discussion and analysis and 2018 annual report, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.



